Teen Dies In US 33 Crash

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 33 at Kettlersville Road.

At 3:05 p.m. Monday, a 1998 Oldsmobile four-door being driven by Heaven Leigh Bolinger, 18, of St. Marys, was southbound on Kettlersville Road and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of U.S. 33.

A 2015 Nissan SUV being driven by Charles C. Estle, 24 of Mendon was westbound on U.S. 33 when his Nissan stuck the driver's side of the Oldsmobile in the intersection of U.S. 33.

The Oldsmobile came to rest in the median and Bolinger had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Buckland Fire Department.

Estle's Nissan came to rest on the westbound berm of U.S. 33. Estle was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by the Wapakoneta Fire Department.

Bolinger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected.

Monday's accident marks the second fatal crash on U.S. 33 in the last week. Last Monday, Kennedy Schrieber of St. Marys died in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Townline-Kossuth Road — a distance of 4.2 miles between each crash.