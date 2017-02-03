Technicals Change Outcome In Riders' Loss

This one got away.

A pair of technical fouls by St. Marys — one with 1:33 left in the third and the other with 5:42 left in the fourth quarter — served as a turning point in a game the Roughriders led almost the entire time as Celina overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Riders 48-45 in a Western Buckeye League match at the Celina Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Roughriders (8-9, 2-4 WBL) held a lead or tie for 30:13 of the game and looked to be cruising through much of the third quarter with a double-digit lead, until tempers flared.

Leading 37-26 with 1:33 remaining in the third, Derek Jay drew a hard foul at the free throw line, knocking him to the floor with Celina bodies around.

In retaliation of the contact his teammate received, Ethan Mielke chest bumped Brett Schwieterman, causing the referees to call a technical on both teams.

That gave momentum to the Bulldogs (4-12, 2-4) who ended the quarter on a 6-1 run to pull within six, 38-32.

St. Marys regained its footing to open the fourth and extend its lead back to double figures, 42-32 with 6:05 remaining in regulation.

Then the second technical was thrown shortly after.

Schwieterman drew a charge on Braeden Dunlap, turning the ball over to the Bulldogs with 5:42 left.

But Celina received extra foul shots when the 6-foot-3 sophomore Dunlap walked over Schwieterman while he was still on the floor, prompting the game's third technical foul.

From there, Celina outscored St. Marys 16-3. All but five of those 16 points came from the free throw line.

But the biggest points of the game also gave the Bulldogs their first lead — and a lead they never relinquished — when Kyle Flaute nailed a three-pointer from straight away, turning the game into a 45-43 Celina lead and capping a 13-1 advantage.

Despite the tables being turned, the Roughriders still had six offensive possessions to either tie or regain their lead. But St. Marys scored just two points as two free throws from Flaute and Kole Murlin's lone penalty shot made the score 48-45 with 11.8 seconds left.

After a Roughriders' timeout with 9.1 seconds left, Jacob Grannan's desperation three from the left corner ricocheted off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Since the technical involving Mielke and Schwieterman, Celina outscored St. Marys 22-8, 17 of them from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs went to the foul line 29 times compared to St. Marys' 13.

