Taylor's 31 Points Powers Riders Past Elida

The gameplan on Thursday night was to attack the paint and Shania Taylor benefited.

The senior post racked up a new career-high with 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the St. Marys Roughriders girls’ basketball team to a 63-44 Western Buckeye League victory over Elida on Thursday.

Every one of Taylor’s 31 points came from either inside the paint or at the free throw line. She ended the night with 10-of-22 from the floor and 11-of-15 from the charity stripe.

The second quarter is where Taylor and the Roughriders did the most damage to keep the Bulldogs away.

With a 22-13 first-quarter lead that saw the Roughriders connect on 7-of-19 from the floor, including two three-pointers from Sydney Cisco to spread out the Bulldogs’ on the floor, the Roughriders went on a 6-0 run from the 4:16 mark of the second quarter to the 1:54 clip for a 28-16 lead. All of the Roughriders points in the second quarter were from the paint.

On the other side of the ball, the Riders defense did not allow a bucket for nearly seven minutes as they forced Elida to shoot just 2-of-11 from the field.

In the meantime, Taylor accounted for seven of St. Marys’ nine points in the second quarter to bolster the Roughriders’ lead to 31-21 at the half.

St. Marys rode that momentum into the third quarter as the Roughriders enjoyed runs of 6-0 in the middle of the third and 5-0 to close out the quarter with three straight buckets and points in their seven of their final eight possessions to push the lead to 49-30. By then, Taylor scored 25 points.

From the 4:16 mark of the second quarter to beginning of the fourth, St. Marys outscored Elida 27-14 with every point inside or around the paint.

The Roughriders’ biggest lead was 26 points, 58-32 with 5:00 left in the game. Taylor’s 31st point came on the back end of two free throws at the 5:09 of the fourth quarter.

Cisco finished with 10 points and Makenna Mele scored nine points while grabbing seven rebounds.

The Roughriders out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 32-18.

Other WBL Scores

Bath 46 Wapakoneta 27

Defiance 40 Celina 27

Kenton 74 Van Wert 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 57 Shawnee 38