Strong First Quarter Propels St. Marys

In the last six games combined coming into Thursday's Western Buckeye League matchup at Shawnee, St. Marys has been facing a 70-89 deficit in the opening quarter of those six contests — resulting in a 2-4 record.

Thursday, the Roughriders flipped the script in an otherwise even game, outscoring the Indians 29-18 — nailing six three-pointers — and surviving a later Shawnee run in a 59-54 victory.

Trailing 16-13 after a Grace O'Connor three-pointer that gave Shawnee the three-point lead with 3:00 left in the first quarter, the Roughriders went on a 16-2 run, which included a 5-of-6 mark from the field — 4-of-6 from behind the arc — and seven of those 16 points off turnovers. The Roughriders were 6-of-7 from three in the first eight minutes as St. Marys found itself leading 29-18 during that three-minute run.

The Roughriders' biggest lead of the game was at 13 points, 38-25, after a pair of free throws from Sydney Cisco, but the game remained even for the next two and half quarters.

St. Marys took its largest lead of the fourth quarter, 55-43 after a Cisco feed to Makenna Mele with 3:00 left when the Indians' offense exploded.

Shawnee scored 11 of the game's next 15 points, including a 3-of-3 clip from three-point land and seven offensive rebounds to make the game closer as the Indians outscored the Riders 17-11 in the final eight minutes overall.

Alissa Stahler's trey closed the game to three, 57-54, with one minute to go when the Roughriders executed a key offensive possession, keeping the ball away from Shawnee and avoiding a foul in the process when Cisco drew a foul with 16.1 seconds remaining.

Cisco's pair of free throws from the charity stripe put the game on ice on a freezing evening.

