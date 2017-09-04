St. Marys Woman Removed From Car In Grand Lake St. Marys

A St. Marys woman was removed from a car that was almost fully submerged in Grand Lake St. Marys early in the morning on Monday.

According to Stephanie Leis, public relations officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, around 1:15 a.m. Monday, an angler in the area noticed a Dodge Intrepid that had been driven into a channel near Windy Point in Grand Lake St. Marys and called 911. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Montezuma Fire Department, Celina Fire Department's Dive Team, Coldwater Squad 10 and and Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Parks and Watercraft responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they noticed a Dodge Intrepid that was almost fully submerged in the lake. Rescue personnel were able to extract a female victim through a window of the car. Montezuma Rescue Personnel transported her to the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was later transferred to the Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., where she reportedly is at this time.

It is not known what caused the victim to drive into the lake.

The name of the victim and updates on her current condition were not released.

The incident remains under investigation.