St. Marys Wins All Opening Matches

Day one of the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament was a successful one for the St. Marys Roughriders who have all five positions advancing to the semifinal round on Saturday.

Jillian Wine opened the day for the Roughriders with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Bath's Charis Barnes. The senior will play No.1 seed Madison Schroeder on Saturday in the semifinal.

At third singles, Jennifer Brown swept Elida's Annie Sayoto, 6-0, 6-1, before Clare Caywood defeated Celina's Grace Gabes 6-0, 6-1.

Brown will play against Shawnee's Kunmi Ojo — the No. 2 seed — on Saturday, while Caywood will play against No. 6 player Esther Bolon of Bath on Saturday.

The Roughriders' doubles team of Kara Danaher and Alli Vanderhorst rebounded from a slow start in the first set to defeat Defiance's Shaelyn Hughes and Audree Thompson, 6-4, 6-0. The Roughriders' duo will play Celina's No. 2 seed of Allie Lehman and Christina Harting on Saturday.

St. Marys' second doubles team of Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger took down Ottawa-Glandorf's Kerri Ellerbrock and Alysha Verhoff, 6-1, 6-2. Dicke and Lininger will play No. 3 seeded Marley Evans and Ella Atkinson of Shawnee on Saturday.