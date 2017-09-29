St. Marys Wins All Opening Matches

Staff photo/Jake Dowling St. Marys’ Jillian Wine tosses the ball in the air as she readies to serve during her opening match at the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament at the University of Northwest Ohio on Thursday in Lima.
Friday, September 29, 2017
LIMA, OH

 

Day one of the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament was a successful one for the St. Marys Roughriders who have all five positions advancing to the semifinal round on Saturday.

 

Jillian Wine opened the day for the Roughriders with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Bath's Charis Barnes. The senior will play No.1 seed Madison Schroeder on Saturday in the semifinal.

 

At third singles, Jennifer Brown swept Elida's Annie Sayoto, 6-0, 6-1, before Clare Caywood defeated Celina's Grace Gabes 6-0, 6-1.

 

Brown will play against Shawnee's Kunmi Ojo — the No. 2 seed — on Saturday, while Caywood will play against No. 6 player Esther Bolon of Bath on Saturday.

 

The Roughriders' doubles team of Kara Danaher and Alli Vanderhorst rebounded from a slow start in the first set to defeat Defiance's Shaelyn Hughes and Audree Thompson, 6-4, 6-0. The Roughriders' duo will play Celina's No. 2 seed of Allie Lehman and Christina Harting on Saturday.

 

St. Marys' second doubles team of Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger took down Ottawa-Glandorf's Kerri Ellerbrock and Alysha Verhoff, 6-1, 6-2. Dicke and Lininger will play No. 3 seeded Marley Evans and Ella Atkinson of Shawnee on Saturday.

