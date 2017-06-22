St. Marys Seahawks Defeat Coldwater

Thursday, June 22, 2017
COLDWATER, OH

 

The St. Marys Seahawks Little League swim team won their second meet in as many days, defeating Coldwater 852-598 on Monday.

 

Beginning with relay events, the Seahawks won every relay event but four on Monday.

 

In the 8 and under group, the Seahawks' quartet of Ava Botkin, Piper Triplett, Claire Turner and Nora Fischbach won the girls portion with a time of 1:44.95, while the team of Rowan

Verbryke, Grady Hughes, Caiden McClain and Brodie McDermitt won the boys version with a time of 1:51.70.

 

The girls freestyle relay team of Fischbach, Alyvia Halko, Botkin and Triplett won with a time of 1:29.43 and the same boys team won the freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.32.

 

In the 9-10 group, the team of Alexis Shadrach, Zara Spees, Audra Clark and Peyton Gabel won the medley relay with a time of 1:25.92 and the freestyle relay with a time of 1:20.22.

 

The boys team of Brady Phlipot, Luke Hertenstein, Brady Triplett and Andy Monroe won the medley relay with a time of 2:07.95 and the foursome of Preston Rupert, Monroe, Hertenstein and Triplett won the freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.41.

 

In the 11-12 group, the girls quartet of Ciera Rupert, Brynn Clark, Emma Link and Darcie Liming won the medley relay with a time of 1:14.43 and the freestyle relay (1:05.74).

 

The boys medley and freestyle relay teams of Reese Triplett, Marcus McClain, Cobain Owens and Jackson Monroe won each event with times of 1:14.29 and 1:06.52.

 

The boys 13-14 quartet of Charlie Kerbs, Austin Hertenstein, Xander Spees and Ryan Meier won the medley relay event with a time of 2:22.77 and the freestyle relay at 2:04.30.

 

The boys 15 and over team of Jace Deubler, Jacob Westefield, Kyle Lucas and Justin Grannan won the medley relay at 2:29.80. Westerfield, Austin Boley, Deubler and Lucas won the freestyle relay with a time of 2:19.78.

 

Winners in each event from Monday are as follows:

 

8 AND UNDER

Triplett (20.00) and Hughes (20.62) in the 25-meter freestyle, Triplett (27.90) and McDermitt (31.65) in the 25-meter breaststroke, Hughes (22.99) in the 25-meter butterfly, Hughes (28.67) and Fischbach (27.31) in the 25-meter backstroke.

 

9-10

Clark (17.36) and Triplett (16.56) in the 25-meter freestyle, Triplett (37.51) in the 50-meter freestyle, Clark (19.88) and Triplett (19.27) in the 25-meter butterfly, Rupert (1:51.92) in the 100-meter individual medley, Clark (20.33) and Caiden Miller (22.60) in the 25-meter backstroke, Spees (25.13) and Rupert (27.59) in the 25-meter breaststroke.

 

11-12

Clark (16.05) and McClain (15.97) in the 25-meter freestyle, Clark (35.03) and Triplett (34.35) in the 50-meter freestyle, Triplett (17.48) in the 25-meter butterfly, Link (1:37.64) and McClain (1:25.89) in the 100-meter IM, Rupert (19.42) and Triplett (18.89) in the 25-meter backstroke, Clark (21.75) and McClain (20.40) in the 25-meter breaststroke.

 

13-14

Kerbs (29.44) in the 50-meter freestyle, Link (37.74) and Spees (30.32) in the 40-meter butterfly, Link (1.26.91) and Spees (1:15.40 in the 100-meter IM, Spees (35.97) in the 50-meter backstroke, Hertenstein (41.42) in the 50-meter breaststroke.

 

15 AND OVER

Lucas (31.65) in the 50-meter butterfly, Lucas (37.55) in the 50-meter breaststroke.

