St. Marys man involved in fatal crash

LOGAN COUNTY — Troopers of the Marysville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash which occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash occurred on U.S. 33 eastbound, near mile post 27 in Zane Township, Logan County.

A green, 2004 Toyota Tundra operated by Lacy D. Smith, 56, of Powell, was traveling westbound on U.S. 33 when Smith lost control of the vehicle because of the icy road conditions.

The Tundra then crossed the snow-covered median, entering the eastbound lanes of travel, when it was struck by a 2018 Mack semi-tractor/trailer. Upon impact with the semi, Smith was ejected from her vehicle and both vehicles caught fire.

The semi was operated by David J. Oen, 58, of St. Marys, who had been on duty with the St. Marys Trucking Company.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Oen was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Logan County ODOT were instrumental during the investigation at the scene.