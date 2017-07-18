St. Marys man dies in Mercer County's 3rd fatal crash of 2017

From Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey:

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at 8:17 a.m. today. Grey reports that his office received numerous 911 calls at this time, reporting that there was a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of St. Rt. 29 and St Rt. 118 North.

The investigation found that a 2008 Kia, being driven by 27-year-old Lisa Rinderle of St. Henry, was northbound on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Rinderle stopped for the stop sign at St. Rt. 29. Rinderle failed to yield the right of way, proceeded into the intersection and collided with a westbound 2001 Freightliner, being driven by 57-year-old Charles W. Ward of St. Marys. Ward’s semi overturned and slid broadside down the roadway, where he was struck again by an eastbound 2018 Volvo, being driven by 37-year-old Terry A. Green II of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Grey reported that both Rinderle and Ward were transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where Ward was pronounced dead from his injuries. Rinderle is currently being treated at Mercer Health at the time of this release. Green was treated and released at the scene.

Grey stated that his office was assisted at the scene by members of the Celina Fire and EMS, Mercer County EMS, Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers (MCERV), Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Mercer County Emergency Management (EMA) and the State Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Grey called the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team to the scene for the investigation.

At this time, this crash remains under investigation. Grey stated that once the crash is complete, his office will have this case reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for possible charges.

Grey stated that this marks the third fatal crash in Mercer County this year.