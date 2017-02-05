St. Marys Girls Bowling Finishes WOHSBC Play Unbeaten

Girls Bowling

St. Marys 2,608-1,969

The St. Marys Roughriders girls bowling team finished the regular season undefeated in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference play after taking down Parkway 2,608-1,969 on Saturday.

The Roughriders (10-0, 8-0 North) will now vy for the conference title next week in the WOHSBC championship in Lima next week.

Jami Dunlap led the Roughriders with a 397 series (204, 193), followed by Brittany Freytag with a 391 series (201, 190).

Rolling one game each for St. Marys on Saturday was Abby Tuttle (195), Alayna Thornsbery-Wurster (189), Jaden Gibson (174), Grace Dicke (162), Brianna Eberle (157) and Sara Hardin (126).

The Roughriders also won the Baker games, 817-647.

Versailles 2,689, Minster 2,251

Russia 2,052, New Bremen 1,994

VERSAILLES — The New Bremen Cardinals girls bowling team fell to Russia, 2,052-1,994 in WOHSBC South Division action on Saturday.

Tara Springer finished with a team-best 365 series (171, 194), while Ashton Ritter rolled a 324 series (149, 175).

Mykayla Truman bowled a 260 series (133, 127) and Kelli Maurer ended the day with a 242 series (116, 126).

Cassie Albers (107) and Keanua Rismiller (87) each bowled one game for the Cardinals (4-7, 4-5 South).

New Bremen narrowly lost the Baker games, 655-609.

Boys Bowling

Celina 3,037, St. Marys 2,821

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders boys bowling team’s five-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday at the hands of Celina in a 3,037-2,821 defeat in a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match.

Leading the way for the Roughriders (6-5, 6-3 North) was Austin Cook with a 424 series (191, 233), followed by Cameron Dingledine with a 412 series (209, 203) and Gunner Kruse with a 407 mark (246, 161).

Kelsey Shannon (224) and Nate Kuffner (182) each rolled one game on Saturday.

The Roughriders also lost the Baker games, 900-832.

Minster 2,222, Ansonia 1,273

VERSAILLES — The Minster Wildcats boys bowling team finished its regular season with a 2,222-1,273 victory against Ansonia on Saturday in a WOHSBC South Division matchup.

Austen Vanderhorst led the Wildcats (5-5, 5-3 South) with a 343 series (164, 179), while Minster’s Jordan Brackman finished the day with a 309 series (139, 170).

Seth Reeves rolled a 296 series (151, 145) and David Gabel bowled a 247 series (131, 116).

Jared Heitkamp (120) and Luke Jacobs (113) each rolled one match for the Wildcats.

Minster also won the Baker games, 794-390.

New Bremen 2,671, Fort Recovery 2,548

VERSAILLES — The New Bremen Cardinals boys bowling team came out victorious in their WOHSBC South Division matchup with a 2,671-2,548 win over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The Cardinals (5-5, 5-4) were led by Spencer Alig’s two-game score of 427 (201, 226), followed by Ian Frey’s score of 363 (185, 178).

Will Olberding also rolled two matches, finishing with a 356 series (188, 168).

Bowling one game each for the Cardinals was Darion Cook (210), Tyler Leichliter (166) and Jared Keller (144).