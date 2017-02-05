St. Marys Girls Bowling Finishes WOHSBC Play Unbeaten

St. Marys' Jami Dunlap and her Roughriders teammates finish the regular season portion of their West Ohio High School Bowling Conference schedule unbeaten for the 2016-17 season.
Sunday, February 5, 2017
VAN WERT, OH

Girls Bowling

St. Marys 2,608-1,969

The St. Marys Roughriders girls bowling team finished the regular season undefeated in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference play after taking down Parkway 2,608-1,969 on Saturday.

The Roughriders (10-0, 8-0 North) will now vy for the conference title next week in the WOHSBC championship in Lima next week.

Jami Dunlap led the Roughriders with a 397 series (204, 193), followed by Brittany Freytag with a 391 series (201, 190).

Rolling one game each for St. Marys on Saturday was Abby Tuttle (195), Alayna Thornsbery-Wurster (189), Jaden Gibson (174), Grace Dicke (162), Brianna Eberle (157) and Sara Hardin (126).

The Roughriders also won the Baker games, 817-647.

Versailles  2,689, Minster 2,251

Russia 2,052, New Bremen 1,994

VERSAILLES — The New Bremen Cardinals girls bowling team fell to Russia, 2,052-1,994 in WOHSBC South Division action on Saturday.

Tara Springer finished with a team-best 365 series (171, 194), while Ashton Ritter rolled a 324 series (149, 175).

Mykayla Truman bowled a 260 series (133, 127) and Kelli Maurer ended the day with a 242 series (116, 126).

Cassie Albers (107) and Keanua Rismiller (87) each bowled one game for the Cardinals (4-7, 4-5 South).

New Bremen narrowly lost the Baker games, 655-609.

Boys Bowling

Celina 3,037, St. Marys 2,821

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders boys bowling team’s five-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday at the hands of Celina in a 3,037-2,821 defeat in a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match.

Leading the way for the Roughriders (6-5, 6-3 North) was Austin Cook with a 424 series (191, 233), followed by Cameron Dingledine with a 412 series (209, 203) and Gunner Kruse with a 407 mark (246, 161).

Kelsey Shannon (224) and Nate Kuffner (182) each rolled one game on Saturday.

The Roughriders also lost the Baker games, 900-832.

Minster 2,222, Ansonia 1,273

VERSAILLES  — The Minster Wildcats boys bowling team finished its regular season with a 2,222-1,273 victory against Ansonia on Saturday in a WOHSBC South Division matchup.

Austen Vanderhorst led the Wildcats (5-5, 5-3 South) with a 343 series (164, 179), while Minster’s Jordan Brackman finished the day with a 309 series (139, 170).

Seth Reeves rolled a 296 series (151, 145) and David Gabel bowled a 247 series (131, 116).

Jared Heitkamp (120) and Luke Jacobs (113) each rolled one match for the Wildcats.

Minster also won the Baker games, 794-390.

New Bremen 2,671, Fort Recovery 2,548

VERSAILLES — The New Bremen Cardinals boys bowling team came out victorious in their WOHSBC South Division matchup with a 2,671-2,548 win over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The Cardinals (5-5, 5-4) were led by Spencer Alig’s two-game score of 427 (201, 226), followed by Ian Frey’s score of 363 (185, 178).

Will Olberding also rolled two matches, finishing with a 356 series (188, 168).

Bowling one game each for the Cardinals was Darion Cook (210), Tyler Leichliter (166) and Jared Keller (144).

