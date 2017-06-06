St. Marys Football To Play In Division IV, Region 14

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football regions and schedule format for the 2017 playoffs. New in 2017, all playoff games during the first four rounds will be played on Friday nights. Also announced was the format for the state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new regions and playoffs format last Thursday at their June meeting as part of the 2017 football tournament regulations. New divisions were announced on April 6.

“For a few years now we have studied the possibility of moving all playoff games to Friday nights for the first four rounds,” OHSAA Assistant Commissioner Beau Rugg said. “Due to so many more college football games being played on Saturday nights, attendance at our Saturday playoff games has steadily declined, and more potential playoff sites have said they cannot host games on Saturdays. We now have enough playoff sites to handle all the games on one night, and the football coaches association was in support of this change, too, because teams will get to stay on their normal weekly schedule of playing on Friday night.”

The St. Marys football program – which was moved down from Division III to Division IV back in April due to enrollment – will be in Region 14 with other Western Buckeye League foes Bath, Kenton and Van Wert.

Twenty-seven schools are in the region and consist of all of northwest and north central Ohio.

For the last two years, St. Marys was in Division III, Region 12, which was made up of schools in southwest Ohio.

In Division VII play, Minster and New Bremen will remain in Region 28 for football, a region that makes up the southwest portion of the state.

2017 OHSAA Football Schedule

Monday, July 31 – Practice begins (mandatory 5-day acclimatization period)

Monday, Aug. 21 – Regular season begins (719 schools playing football in 2017)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Weekly computer point releases begin

Saturday, Oct. 28 – Regular season ends

Sunday, Oct. 29 – Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced (224 total qualifiers)

Friday, Nov. 3 – Regional quarterfinals played at higher seed, 7:30 p.m. (112 games)

Friday, Nov. 10 – Regional semifinals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (56 games)

Friday, Nov. 17 – Regional finals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (28 games)

Friday, Nov. 24 – State semifinals played at neutral sites, 7:30 p.m. (14 games)

State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Championship game time assignments will be announced Saturday, Nov. 25

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division I, II, V or VII, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I, II, V or VII, Game times at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division III, IV or VI, Game times at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

St. Marys Football Schedule

(Scrimmages)

Aug. 10 at Findlay

Aug. 18 at Bellefontaine

Regular Season

Aug. 25 at Sidney

Sept. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf

Sept. 8 vs Van Wert

Sept. 15 vs Shawnee

Sept. 22 at Kenton

Sept. 29 vs Elida

Oct. 6 vs Bath

Oct. 13 at Celina

Oct. 20 vs Defiance

Oct. 27 at Wapakoneta