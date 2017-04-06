St. Marys Football Moves Down To Division IV

The OHSAA announced its enrollment figures and division breakdowns for the next two school years on Thursday, with the new information effecting the St. Marys football program.

The OHSAA uses schools’ enrollment numbers to separate teams into divisions during postseason tournaments for competitive balance purposes.

The current enrollment numbers for St. Marys Memorial High School's boys enrollment is at 252, 12 down from 2 years ago. With a combination of a lower enrollment and the competitive balance formula, the Roughriders have been dropped down from Division III to Division IV beginning this fall and lasting for the next two seasons.

When enrollment figures were released two years ago, St. Marys football had moved down to Division IV in June of 2015, but less than two months later, the OHSAA, in its first meeting of the 2015-16 school year, the board voted to remove students who attend community schools and STEM schools from public school districts’ enrollment count.

One week later, the OHSAA board of directors approved new divisional assignments based on updated school enrollment figures that do not include charter school, community school and STEM school students in the public schools where they reside. The approved revision made a slight change in local school’s division and region arraignments, including moving St. Marys back to Division III.

Other Western Buckeye League schools that changed Divisions based on enrollment and competitive balance was Ottawa-Glandorf, who is now in Division V. Bath will remain in Division IV with St. Marys and Van Wert and Wapakoneta will remain in Division III as well as Defiance and Trotwood-Madison.

Previous Division II Piqua dropped to Division III, while Sidney remains a D-II school.

In the Midwest Athletic Conference, Minster and New Bremen will remain in Division VII. Coldwater dropped down to Division VI from D-V.

In other sports, St. Marys will remain in Division II in soccer and volleyball. WBL school O-G has moved down to Division III in girls and boys soccer and volleyball.

Below are the statistics of the schools moved in and out of Division IV and the breakdowns for each division in football. Be sure to read Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader for more details on the story.

22 Moved up a Division due to Competitive Balance (CB)



53 Moved up a Division due to EMIS (enrollment) numbers (or through a combination of EMIS plus CB)



17 Moved up due to EMIS, down due to Competitive Balance (CB) but net result is same Division as 2016



16 Moved down a Division due to Competitive Balance (CB)



57 Moved down a Division due to EMIS (enrollment) numbers



11 Moved down due to EMIS, up due to Competitive Balance (CB) but net result is same Division as 2016