To Spray Or Not To Spray

Roadside herbicide application for the suppression of undesirable vegetation and environmental enhancement, through the use of Environmental Protection Agency approved herbicides, will be performed by licensed personnel along county roads and township roads (in Jefferson and Washington townships), starting May 22, extending thru June 10, according to the Mercer County Engineer Jim Wiechart.

Anyone who has sensitive areas adjacent to any road right-of-way and does not wish for those areas to be treated must erect signs reading “Do Not Spray."

For further information, contact the office of the Mercer County Engineer at 419-586-7759.