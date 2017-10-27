Some Pictures From 1967

These pictures were in The Evening Leader from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 1967. Pick up the Oct. 28th edition of The Evening Leader to read more about what happened 50 years ago.

Members of the 1967 Memorial High School Football Team

The original caption for this photo read: Front row, left to right — Bob Etter, Dave Axe, Jeff Huwer, Jim Schroer, Roger Gilliland, Coach Baughman, Jon Etter, Dan Larkin, Gary Hays, John Larken, Ron Etter. Second row, left to right — Rick Allison, Terry Diedrich, managers, Bill Hunter, Dave Pellman, Tim Hanslik, Dan Kile, Dennis Seewer, Mark Kleinhenz, Steve Hall, Dave Stroh, Mark Dingledine, Lynn Shelby Dennis Vossler, Mike Moore, Dale Singler, managers. Third row, left to right — Coaches Larry Sabec, Ausley and Claude Graves, Jim Orick, Kim Nagel, John Armstrong, Craig Speckman, Steve Silvers, Dave Huber, Jim Helmstetter, Dave Thomas, Larry Miller, Bob Hobler, Nick Dingledine, Burton Dunlap, Dale Schultz, Coaches Duncan, Ruck and Dennis Long. Back row, left to right — Steve Hunter, Steve Hays, Tom McDermitt, Chuck Rowen, John Heistan, Ed Luedeke, Tom Miars, Larry Butler, Dennis Pfeffenberger, Gary Miller.

Miss St. Marys 1968

The original caption for this photo read: Miss Linda Rowan was radiant with joy last night as she began her reign as Miss St. Marys of 1968. At the left is Miss Ohio, Miss Pam Robinson of Dayton, and at right is Miss St. Marys of 1967, Miss Susan Adams, who were among the first to congratulate the new Miss St. Marys and to wish her well in her new role. Miss Rowan was chosen at the Miss St. Marys Pageant sponsored by the Jaycees.

Rotary Halloween Parade

The original caption for this photo read: Jerry and Cathy Rupert, with their animal act, were winners of the "most original" first prize in the Halloween parade. the camel pulled their cage of wild animals as Jerry and Cathy walked along.

Seven Year 4-H Members

The original caption for this photo read: Front row, left to right — Ken Klopfenstein, Andy Carter, Ron Strasburg, Tim Tangeman, Mary Podoll, Michelle Bambauer, Chris Schroer, Dale Schmidt, Dan McGee. Back row, left to right — Rita Koenig, Linda Minnich, Betty Nedderman, Kathy Klopfenstein, Sylvia Cline, Rose Cline, Cassie Grundish, Karen Miller, Millie Schaub, Marilyn Wiss, Roger Hecht. Other seven year 4-H club members not present for the picture are Lynette Setters, Vicki Sproul, Dale Roth, Nolan Fisher, Jeannie Zwiebel, Arthur Grundish, Nick Dicke, Tim Place, Mike Topp, Tom Schlenker, Boyd Katter, Robert Feldwisch and Cindy Kogge. The seven year members each received a Sheaffer pen set at the 4-H Roundup held at Wapakoneta Senior High School. Nine year members each received a seven-jewel travel alarm clock. They are Joyce Blank, Fred Fiebelkorn, Neil Katterheinrich, Doug Hoelscher, Nancy Fledderjohann, Carol Hoge, Ruta Maurer, Jennifer Pratte and Judith Hirschfeld.