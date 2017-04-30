Softball, Baseball Sectional Seedings Released.

As expected, Minster and New Bremen softball will enter the postseason with a bye in the sectional semifinal round of the Division IV tournament as the playoff seedings for both softball and baseball were announced on Sunday.

In the Wapakoneta District of Division IV softball play, the Cardinals (14-2) will play the winner of the Marion Local (6-10) vs Fort Recovery (3-12) match on May 11 at New Bremen in a sectional final.

Minster (15-6) will wait to see who it play in a sectional final on the same day as the Wildcats will host the winner of the Perry/Ridgemont sectional semifinal match.

In Division IV baseball, the Minster Wildcats (13-6) will host Waynesfield-Goshen (0-14) at 5 p.m. on May 9 at Hanover Street Park.

New Bremen (10-9) will host on Marion Local (9-13) on May 9 and New Knoxville (6-8-1) will travel to St. Henry (10-11) to take on the Redskins on the same day. All games are sectional semifinals.

The winner of the Minster/Waynesfield-Goshen game will play the winner of the New Knoxville/St. Henry match in a sectional final on May 11 at the better-seeded team’s field.

In Division II play, the St. Marys (1-12) softball team will travel to Bath to play the Wildcats (10-9) in a sectional semifinal on May 9 in the Miller City District. The winner of the St. Marys/Bath game will play Defiance (14-3) at the Bulldogs’ field on May 12.

The Roughriders (6-11) baseball team will yet again travel to Bath to take on the Wildcats (10-7) in a sectional opener of the Patrick Henry District on May 10. The Roughriders’ 2016 season ended in Bath to the Wildcats in last year’s sectional semifinal. The winner of the St. Marys/Bath contest will play the winner of the Wapakoneta (15-2) and Woodward sectional semifinal game on May 12.