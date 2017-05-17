Smith Wins Pole Vault, Angstmann Advances To Day 2

Austin Smith advances to regionals after winning the Division II district pole vault competition in Defiance on Wednesday as a number of St. Marys athletes advances to the finals on day two on Friday.

The senior Smith vaulted with a height of 13-09.00, beating the next-placed vaulter by 1-01.00. All field events are final events on Wednesday, as well as the 4x800-meter relays.

In track events, Ally Angstmann qualified for day two of the district track meet in a the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.30 for third place and a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a qualifying time of 49.84.

The Roughriders girls 4x100-meter relay team of Brooklyn Price, Ally Will, Allison Jacobs and Angstmann qualified with an eighth-place time of 53.68. The girls 4x200-meter relay team of Jordan Egbert, Brooklyn Adams, Rebecca Dominguez and Will qualified with a time of 1:58.82 for eighth place.

In the boys individual track events, Demarcus Fountain was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash (11.72) and third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.65.

The Roughriders quartet of Eric Spicer, Sean Perry, Smith and Fountain were runners-up in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.37 to advance to day two and the same team in the 4x200-meter relay finished third with a time of 1:35.62.