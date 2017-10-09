Sheriff's Office Investigating Apparent Suicide

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent suicide.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported his office is investigating a suicide that occurred Monday in Chickasaw.

In a news release, Grey advised his office received a call at 10:49 a.m. from a male, who advised an acquaintance of his had threatened suicide via social media.

The male caller indicated the victim had taken some sort of pills in his attempt to overdose.

Deputies responded to an address in Chickasaw, where they found the victim inside the residence. As deputies entered the residence, the male committed suicide by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the victim was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater by the St. Henry EMS, where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased was Stephen J. Arling, 22, of Chickasaw.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the scene for the investigation.

This case remains under investigation at this time.