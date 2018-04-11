Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting Near Lake

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released this morning details of a shooting that occurred early this morning near Grand Lake St. Marys off of state Route 364.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. this morning a 911 call was received from a male stating he had been shot. Very few details were available.

Deputies responded and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by the St. Marys Rescue Squad and remain there. Their conditions are not known.

The incident is being investigated by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives along with agents from Ohio B.C.I. and St. Marys Police Department.

The City of Celina Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

Sheriff Solomon commented, “this appears to be an isolated incident and not a threat to other citizens although people should be observant and report anything out of the ordinary.”

No other details are being released as the matter remains under investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available.