Shelby County Sheriff Responds to Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-vehicle accident, which took place Saturday afternoon.

At 1:37 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received a report of a multi-vehicle accident in the 12000 block of County Road 25A.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevy HHR was traveling northbound on CR25A north of Harmon Road when it traveled across the center line striking the diver's side of a southbound green 2005 Chevy pickup, according to a news release from Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart.

The pickup traveled off the west side of the road coming to rest in a ditch. After striking the Chevy truck, the HHR continued north in the southbound lane, striking a black 2013 Honda Pilot head on. The HHR came to rest in both lanes of travel, and the Pilot came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver of the HHR was extricated by firefighters using the "Jaws of Life" and transported to Miami Valley via Careflight.

The four occupants of the Honda Pilot were transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney; two were transported via EMS and two by private vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevy truck were uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation.

The units responding at the scene included the sheriff's office, Anna Fire Department, Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department.