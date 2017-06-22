Shelby County Sheriff Responds to Fatal Semi Crash

At 3:21 a.m. Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office received a report of a semi that overturned in the 5000 block of Ohio 705.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a milk tanker was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of Ohio 705 when the driver went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and overturned, according to a news release from the Shelby County Sheriff John R. Lenhart. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was trapped inside the vehicle.

Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire Department and the Shelby County Deputy Coroner responded to the scene. The victim was extricated and transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.