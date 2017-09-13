Shelby Co. Investigates Crash

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle injury accident that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash took place on Jackson Road, south of Dingman-Slagle Road, near Sidney. The investigation shows that Shane L. Pennington, 39, of Sidney, was driving his 2006 GMC Denali southbound on Jackson Road when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. Pennington then overcorrected and went off the left side of the roadway, where he struck a utility pole.

Careflight helicopter transported Pennington ton Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Rescue assisted at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.