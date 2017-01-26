Shania Taylor Closing In On 1,000 Points

St. Marys' senior Shania Taylor is making inching closer to the 1,000-point mark in career points.

After Tuesday's 12-point performance at Marion Local, the 5-foot-9 forward has 904 career points, setting her 96 points shy of 1,000 points for her career. She sits 21 points behind Annie Raymond, 925 pts. (MHS 1996) for ninth place on the school's all-time scoring list and 32 points behind Liz Krugh with 936 points (MHS 2002) for eighth on the all-time list.

“Shania has been a big part of the rebuilding that we have done here and she has really bought in to what us coaches are trying to sell,” Roughriders coach Nikki Miars said. “She is not only a great basketball player, but also a great student as well."

In last week's 63-44 Western Buckeye League victory against Elida, Taylor — a three-year starter for the Roughriders — scored a career-high 31 points, moving her into 10th place all-time ahead of 2016 graduate and current Owens Community College volleyball player Erika Angstmann with 892 points. Angstmann ended her career with 882 career points.

“She has a chance to reach 1,000 points this year and I hope she makes it,” Miars said.

As a freshman, Taylor scored just three points, but finished with 311 points her sophomore year and 307 last season.

She currently has 283 points during her senior year, with five regular season games remaining and at least six overall counting a sectional semifinal come postseason time.

Taylor will have another chance to extend her career points mark and continue to climb the school's all-time scoring list against Bath on Thursday.