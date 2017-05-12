Seniors Lead Cardinals To Districts

In the midst of a three-game losing streak — the longest skid in two seasons — the New Bremen Cardinals softball team needed a spark from their eight-player senior class.

And that senior class delivered.

Sophie Fox belted a go-ahead two-run single in the gap and Jenna Broerman added two more as part of a seven-run sixth inning as the Cardinals’ senior savviness lifted New Bremen to an 11-8 Division IV sectional final victory over Marion Local on Thursday.

The Cardinals (15-4) will face Minster (17-9) in a Division IV district semifinal rematch from last year on Wednesday at Wapakoneta High School.

After Marion Local’s Emily Nietfeld’s two-run double in the top of the fifth inning overcame a four-run deficit and gave the Flyers a 5-4 lead, the Cardinals — struck by unfortunate inning-ending plays that thwarted scoring threats — redeemed themselves in the home half of the sixth inning.

Ten of the first 11 batters for New Bremen reached base safely as Hanna Tenkman led the Cardinal sixth with a single up the middle. Abbi Thieman followed with a single down the first-base line and Marissa Topp walked to load the bases for Fox.

On a 1-1 count, the senior belted Flyers’ starting pitcher Amber Schmitz’s offering to left-center field to cash in Tenkman and Thieman, giving New Bremen its lead back, 6-5.

One batter later, Broerman smacked Schmitz’s first pitch of the at-bat to the fence in right field to plate two more and add to the Cardinals’ lead, 8-5.

And just like that with two swings of the bat, two seniors sparked a four-run rally, but the senior class wasn’t done.

Baseball

Minster 1, St. Henry 0

MINSTER — In the Division IV sectional championship, it was a game between similar teams who didn’t want to give an inch.

In the end, however, it was a run in the bottom of the fourth inning by the Minster Wildcats that allowed them to escape with a 1-0 victory over the St. Henry Redskins.

Minster — who has now won 12 of its last 13 games — will play the winner of Delphos St. John's on Wednesday in the second game of a district semifinal at Coldwater.

St. Henry ends its season at 13-13.

In the regular season game, the score was 1-0 in favor of Minster in 11 innings as Aaron Ernst went from first to third on a bunt and scored on a passed ball.

In Thursday's sectional final, it was Aaron Ernst who effected the outcome of the game one the mound.

The senior pitched a complete game four-hitter and struck out three batters. Key plays on defense kept a shutout win intact for Ernst and an RBI single by Adam Knapke in the fourth inning to score Jack Heitbrink on a play at the plate gave the Wildcats its lone run.

Delphos St. John’s 4, New Bremen 0

DELPHOS — The New Bremen Cardinals baseball team ran into the best pitcher it will probably face all season in Delphos St. John's Jacob Youngpeter, as the Blue Jays hurler shut out the Cardinals in a 3-0 Division IV sectional final on Thursday.

The Blue Jays (13-10) will play Minster on Wednesday in Coldwater in a district semifinal.

Youngpeter allowed just three hits over seven innings, fanning 19 batters.

New Bremen's (13-11) Luke Vonderhaar had the most success on Youngpeter with a 2-for-3 evening at the plate.

Justin Tenkman took the loss for the Cardinals in six innings of work where he allowed four runs on six hits.

Eric Vogt, Colin Will and Devin Cairo each drove in a run for the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals will host the Blue Jays on Friday in what will be considered a Midwest Athletic Conference game to end the 2017 season.

Softball

Minster 9, Ridgemont 3

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats will have a chance at a rematch with their Midwest Athletic Conference foe after winning a Division IV sectional final against Ridgemont, 9-3 on Thursday.

With the victory, the Wildcats (17-9) will play New Bremen (15-4) in a district semifinal on Wednesday at Wapakoneta High School. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals on April 20 and ended their season against New Bremen in last season's district semifinal.

Minster's big inning on Thursday came in the third inning with a two-out five-run rally.

Leading 1-0, Karly Richard knocked in a one-out single. She then stole second and advanced to third on a Mara Schmiesing groundout.

Richard scored the first run of the frame thanks to a pass ball as Danielle Barhorst singled to left to put a runner back on the bases.

In the next at-bat, Emma Schmiesing hit an inside the park home run, scoring Barhorst and pushing Minster's lead to 4-0.

Following a Jenna Poeppelman walk, Taylor Homan tripled to plate Poeppelman. The junior Homan scored in the next at-bat thanks to a Lindsay Albers RBI double for a 6-0 lead.

Barhorst scored Richard in the fourth inning as the Wildcats added one run that inning and a pair in the fifth with a two-run double by Albers to score Homan and Kaitlyn Wolf for a 9-0 lead.

Ridgemont added three runs in the final two innings off Minster starter Poeppelman and reliever Laney Hemmelgarn.

Emma Schmiesing scored the first run when her groundout plated Richard for a 1-0 lead.

Poeppelman recorded the win in the circle in six and two-third innings pitched, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four, while walking three.

Hemmelgarn surrendered two runs in one-third on an inning.

Cassidy Knapp took the loss for the Golden Gophers in six innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits.

Albers finished with two hits and three RBIs and Emma Schmiesing finished the day at the plate batting 1-for-3 with three runs batted in for Minster.