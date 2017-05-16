Seniors End Careers On High Note

On senior night, it was all about the seniors, and rightfully so.

Each of the St. Marys six seniors reached base safely — with five of them recording hits — four of them scoring and an ace on the mound who collected double-digit strikeouts en route to a 7-1 Roughriders’ victory in non-league action against Marion Local on Monday night.

The Roughriders (7-16) started the 2017 season finale with a four-run frame and starting pitcher Derek Jay ended it with his 10th strikeout of the evening as six seniors end their high school careers on a high note.

After a somewhat rough start for Jay in the opening frame, the Riders batted the entire order in the home half with four of the first five batters scoring.

An RBI single by Will Spencer plated leadoff hitter Drew Jacobs, followed by an RBI single by Jay that plated Austin Wilker, gave the Riders an early 2-0 lead.

Austin Hollandsworth collected his RBI to score Spencer and Julius Fisher drove in a run with a base-loaded walk for a 4-0 lead as Flyers’ starter Jon Schmitz needed 36 pitches to get through the first inning.

After that, Jay settled down.

The Calvin College prospect retired the side in order in the second inning — including striking out the side in the fifth inning — and did not exceed 15 pitches in an inning the rest of the way.

The Roughriders added insurance in the bottom of the fourth inning off four straight two-out hits, including RBI base hits from Wilker and Spencer.

Marion Local’s lone offense of the evening came in the sixth inning off an RBI single by Trent Bohman, scoring Derek Ruhenkamp. Before that run, Jay had a no-hit bid going heading into the fifth inning before Kendall Bruns laid down a bunt for a single to open the fifth frame.

Jay pitched a complete game, three-hitter where he struck out 10 and allowed just one run.

In the first inning, Jay struggled by issuing walks to the first two batters, but catching a runner attempting to steal second and throwing eight pitches in the next two at-bats helped Jay escape the inning with just one runner on base.

Austin Cook and Spencer both batted 1-for-3 with a run scored. Spencer also drove in a pair of runs. Jay batted 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run driven in and Hollandsworth was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Logan Dircksen batted 1-for-3 and Fisher recorded an RBI and scored a run.