Sectional Seedings Set

For a second straight season, the New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team will open the postseason with a bye as the No. 1 seed in the Van Wert District in Division IV play as volleyball sectional seedings were announced on Sunday.

Boys and girls soccer seedings were also announced.

The Cardinals (15-1) will open a sectional final at home against the winner of Parkway (7-12) and Antwerp at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The winner of that match will head to Van Wert High School in a district semifinal.

Also in the Van Wert bracket is New Knoxville, as the No. 6 seeded Rangers (10-9) will host No. 13 seeded Delphos Jefferson (6-11) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the lower half of the bracket. The winner of that match will play state ranked and No. 2 seeded St. Henry on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Moving up to Division III after the OHSAA announced new enrollment and competitive balance changes this past summer, Minster will compete in the Kalida District in D-III as the No. 4 seeded Wildcats (6-8) will host No. 6 seeded Patrick Henry at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in a sectional opener. If the Wildcats win their semifinal, they will host No. 8 seeded Perry at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Remaining in Division III, but switching to boys soccer play, No. 7 seeded New Knoxville (5-8-1) will host Fort Jennings (2-12-0) in Kalida District sectional opener at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. The winner of that match will play the winner of Spencerville/ Kalida at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

In Division II play, No. 7 seed St. Marys (9-10) will host No. 8 seed Van Wert in volleyball in a sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the Bluffton District. If the Roughriders win, they will play at No. 3 seeded Wauseon at 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 as they would be going for a fifth straight sectional championship — first on the road. The Riders are currently riding a threegame win streak and wins in eight of their last 11 games. Shawnee is the No. 1 in the Bluffton District, followed by Celina at No. 2.

In Division II, boys soccer play, the No. 3 seeded Roughriders (9-2-2) will open sectional semifinal play by hosting No. 11 seeded Van Wert at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the Elida District. With two games remaining in the regular season, St. Marys is riding a three-game win streak and has won four of its last five matches. The winner of that contest will host No. 5 Wapakoneta (10-4-1) in a sectional final at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19. Elida is the No.1 seed in that bracket.

In Division II girls soccer postseason play, the No. 6 seeded Roughriders (5-7-1) will open sectional play in the Elida District as they host Western Buckeye League archrival Celina (4-7-3) at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. The winner of that match will travel to Bath to take on the No. 4 seeded Wildcats (9-3-2) in a sectional final at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Wapakoneta is the top seed in that bracket