Search Continues For Boater Who Fell In Lake *Update: He has been found*

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is conducting a search of Grand Lake St. Marys after reports of a boater who fell into the water.

The Montezuma Fire Department received a call at approximately 2:30 Saturday morning for a person overboard near Safety Island.

ODNR has set up at Windy Point, and they are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. They noted they will continue the search, which includes both boats equipped with sonar and K-9 units, as long as weather permits. They also stressed the importance of wearing life jackets and checking a boat's safety equipment before heading out on the water.

UPDATE: After ending the search on Saturday around 9 p.m., authorities are back on the water searching for Kevin Mann, 48, of Portland, Ind, and will continue weather-permitting.

UPDATE 5/30: Authorities recovered the body this morning and confirmed it is Mann. They are currently in the process of getting the body to the coroner, and the family has been notified.