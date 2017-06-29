Seahawks Swim Past Barracudas

The St. Marys Seahawks defeated the New Bremen Barracudas, 882.5-580.5 in a little league swim meet last week in St. Marys.

Beginning with the relay events in the girls portion of the meet, the girls 8 and under team of Ava Botkin, Piper Triplett, Claire Turner and Nora Fischbach won the 100-meter medley relay with a time of 1:44.26 and the freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.92.

In the girls 9-10 medley relay team of Alexis Shadrach, Zara Spees, Audra Clark and Peyton Gabel won the event with a time of 1:30.15 and the freestyle relay with a time of 1:19.56.

The Seahawks 11-12 medley relay team of Ciera Rupert, Brynn Clark, Emma Link and Alexus Slone won their event under a time of 1:16.34. The Barracudas' quartet of Mara Lozier, Amelia Dammeyer, Rianna Paul and Annie Jiang won the girls 11-12 freestyle relay with a time of 1:06.95.

The New Bremen quartet of Callie Wells, Katie Fleming, Vivian Niekamp and Lily Lennartz in the girls 13-14 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:44.81 and the medley relay with a time of 2:30.60.

The Barracudas also won the girls 15 and over medley relay with a team of Alana Speelman, Jessica Fledderjohann, Rachel Kremer and Diana Heitkamp under a time of 2:25.70 and the freestyle relay with a time of 2:08.13.

In the boys relay events, the Seahawks 100-meter medley relay team of Rowan Verbryke, Claydon Milner, Caiden McClain and Kaleb Kleinschmit won the event with a time of 1:52.81 and the St. Marys medley relay squad of McClain, Verbryke, Brodie McDermitt and Grady Hughes won their event with a time of 1:41.95.

The 9-10 St. Marys boys team of Luke Hertenstein, Bennett Glass, Brady Triplett and Andy Monroe won the medley relay event with a time of 1:41.71 and the Seahawks 11-12 team of Reese Triplett, Jaxton Spees, Marcus McClain and Blake Phlipot won their vent with a time of 1:17.93.

In the boys 13-14 age group, the quartet of Austin Hertenstein, Ryan Meier, Xander Spees and Charlie Kerbs won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:23.81 and the freestyle relay with a time of 2:02.66.

In the freestyle events, New Bremen's quartet of Grant Dicke, Maddox Wells, Noah Schwieterman and Andy Jiang won the 9-10 group with a time of 1:14.44.

In the 11-12 group, St. Marys' foursome McClain, Monroe, Cobain Owens and Triplett on their event with a time of 1:07.03.

The Barracudas swept the 15 and over freestyle relay events as the quartet of Sam Rutschilling, Josh Niekamp, Noah Parlett and Ezra Ferguson with a time of 2:05.09.