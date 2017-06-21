Seahawks Sting St. Henry

The St. Marys Seahawks little league swim team won their opening meet of the season last week in defeating St. Henry 516-156.

In the girls eight and under competition, the quartet of Nora Fischbach, Piper Triplett, Claire Turner and Ava Botkin won the 100-meter medley relay with a time of 1:40.83 and also the 100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.03.

Fischbach won the girls 25-meter freestyle with a time of 20.86 and Triplett won the 25-meter breaststroke competition with a time of 26.98 and the 25-meter butterfly (23.24). Turner was the champion in the 25-meter backstroke (26.53).

The girls 15 and over team of Kassie Menchhofer, Ali Hertenstein, Destiny King and Kaylee Katterhenry won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:35.84 and the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:14.43.

Katterhenry won the winner in the 50-meter freestyle (31.58), while King was the champion of the 50-meter butterfly (37.12) and Menchhofer took first in the breaststroke competition with a time of 42.53.

In other girls individual events, Alexis Shadrach won the 9-10 25-meter freestyle event with a time of 20.29 and Darcie Liming claimed first in the 11-12 version with a time of 16.62.

Alivia Link won the 13-14 50-meter freestyle with a time of 32.90 and the 100-meter medley individual (1:26.02), while Ciera Rupert won the 11-12 100-meter IM with a time of 1:30.28 and the backstroke with a time of 19.51.

Zara Spees won the 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 23.99 and Link took first in the same event at 50 meters (42.96).

In the boys events, the eight and under quartet of CJ Craft, Grady Hughes, Caiden McClian and Brodie McDermitt won the 100-meter medley relay with a time of 2:05.32 and the 100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.38.

The 9-10 100-meter medley relay team of Noah Allen, Luke Hertenstein, Brady Triplett and Elias Poe won with a time of 1:53.31. The freestyle relay team of Carter Verbryke, Hertenstein, Rupert Preston and Triplett won with a time of 1:18.92.

The boys 11-12 100-meter medley relay team of Reese Triplett, Jaxton Spees, Marcus McClain and Cobain Owens won with a time of 1:19.72 and the 100-meter freestyle relay team of McClain, Jackson Monroe, Owens and Triplett won with a time of 1:08.84.

In the 13-14 category, the 200-meter medley relay team of Austin Hertenstein, Ryan Meier, Xander Spees and Charlie Kerbs won the event with a time of 2:24.63 as well as the 200-meter freestyle relay event with a time of 2:06.05.

The foursome of Jace Deubler, Jacob Westerfield, Kyle Lucas and Justin Grannan won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:28.49 in the 15 and over event and the team of Westerfield, Austin Boley, Deubler and Lucas won the freestyle relay with a time of 2:13.83.

In the eight and under events, Hughes won the 25-meter freestyle (18.36), the breaststroke (26.98) and butterfly (23.55). Claydon Milner won the backstroke event (34.15).

Hertenstein won the boys 9-10 25-meter freestyle (19.78), while Triplett won the 50-meter freestyle (37.64) and the butterfly event (20.45).

Rupert was the winner of the backstroke event with a time of 24.08 and the breaststroke (25.07).

McClain led the boys 11-12 events with a top finish in the butterfly competition (17.02) and the breaststroke event (19.11), while Triplett won the 100-meter IM event (1:23.18) and the backstroke (19.08).

Kerbs won the boys 13-14 freestyle event (29.31), while Spees took first in the butterfly (30.56), the 100-meter IM (1:15.45) and the backstroke (36.68). Hertenstein won the breaststroke competition with a time of (40.09).

Westerfield was the champion in the boys 15 and over freestyle event (31.28), while Lucas won the butterfly event (33.56) the 100-meter IM (1:15.96) and the breaststroke (37.71). Deubler took first in the breaststroke event (38.50).