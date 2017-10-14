Schmitmeyer Finishes 2nd At State

For the full story, be sure to read Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

Jill Schmitmeyer has come a long way.

From finishing tied for 19th place in her first trip to the Division II girls state tournament to finishing fifth in her junior season, the Roughriders golfer wanted to finish her final season in St. Marys gears with a top-three score.

That goal came true on Saturday.

On a beautiful afternoon at the Ohio State University Gray Golf Course, Schmitmeyer followed a day one 73 score — which was the fourth-lowest score at the time — from Friday with a 1-under par 69 in day two for a final score of 142, tying for second place overall.

Schmitmeyer tied with Independence’s Sophia Trombetta (68-74 —142).

Eaton’s Sarah Willis won the state title for a second straight season, breaking her own Division II record with a 1-under 139, which included a 3-under score of 67 in day two.

