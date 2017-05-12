Roughriders' Season Ends At Sectionals

The 2017 tennis season has ended for the St. Marys Roughriders as no players advanced to districts after competing in the Division II sectional round on Thursday at the University of Northwest Ohio campus.



In order to advance to district competition next week, players have to advance to the semifinal round on Thursday, with Saturday being used to figuring seeding out for district play.



The closest Roughrider to advancing to districts was Howie Spencer at second singles. The sophomore started the day against Tyler Christoff of Elida, defeating the Bulldog in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Spencer advanced to the round of 16 where he defeated Upper Sandusky's Clay Burger. 6-1, 6-3.



Spencer lost to Bluffton's Justin Haggard, 6-1, 6-1 as Haggard advanced to districts with the win.



At third singles, CJ Vanderhorst won his opening match to advance to the round of 32 where he lost Shawnee's Jackson Schaaf.



Vanderhorst defeated Upper's Chad Mostoller in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.



First singles player Cameron Dingledine dropped his only match of the day to Shawnee's Harsha Battula, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.



The Roughriders' doubles team both lost in their opening matches on Thursday.



The first duo of Josh Wingett and Andrew Vogel fell to Upper Sandusky's doubles team, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.



At second doubles, Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant lost to another Upper duo, 6-2, 7-6(3).



The Roughriders ended the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Western Buckeye League to earn third place in the regular season standings. St. Marys, however, underperformed in the WBL tennis tournament last week, leading to their sectional appearance on Thursday.



St. Marys will lose two seniors to graduation in second singles player Jacob Grannan and third singles player Josh Wingett.