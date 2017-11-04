Roughriders Roll Past Scots

It was a great way to open the 2017 postseason.

Scoring on five straight offensive possessions, while forcing five turnovers in the contest and limiting Highland's 335+ rushing yards per game attack, St. Marys advanced to a Division IV regional semifinal after dismantling the Scots 48-8 in Friday's quarterfinal.

After a turnover on downs on their opening possession of the game, the Roughriders (10-1) jumped on the Fighting Scots (8-3) by scoring 34 points to end the first half as part of five consecutive scoring drives with a mixture of the pass and the run.

Colin Clements accounted for three touchdowns through the air — the most TDs by the senior since scoring three in a win against Celina on Oct. 13 — while Braeden Dunlap enjoyed a three-score game on the ground and a receiving touchdown as the junior was featured in a number of packages as a shotgun quarterback.

Sean Perry scored the first touchdown of the game on fourth down when the junior took the ball around the right tackle and bulldozed through a Highland would-be tackler for a 10-yard TD run.

After Jacobs record his first interception, the Roughriders opened shop at their own 37 yard line and needed just three plays to go up two scores when Dunlap and Clements connected on the longest passing play of the season for St. Marys with a 52-yard catch and run up the middle of the field.

Jacobs picked off Weissenfluh for a second time to setup Clements' second TD pass to Wyatt Barhorst — his first score of the season — on a 19-yard catch and run for a 28-0 lead.

A short punt after a three-and-out by Highland led to Dunlap's second rushing score, this one from 30 yards out on one play — out of the shotgun — for 34-0 lead after Gabe Vandever missed an extra point for the first time in 71 straight tries.

Highland's lone score came on a Weissenfluh 11-yard scamper with seconds left in the game. Brody Matthews converted the two-point try.

St. Marys finishes its season at the Skip with a perfect 6-0 record and is 15-2 dating back to 2015 in what could be the final home game played at Skip Baughman Stadium.

In hopes of making an appearance at state, the Roughriders' next task will be against Shelby, another team St. Marys has never played against in its luxurious history.

As of Saturday morning, a neutral destination was not announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

To read the full version, pick up Saturday's edition of The Evening Leader.