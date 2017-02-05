Roughriders Play Bryan in Sectional Semifinal

The tournament draws are set for girls basketball action.

The St. Marys Roughriders (12-8), slotted as the No. 6 seed in the Division II Paulding District, will open sectional semifinal play against Bryan (11-5) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Leipsic High School.

The last four years, the Roughriders have played their sectional round at Spencerville High School.

The winner of the St. Marys and Bryan game will play Bath at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the same venue.

The Roughriders defeated Bath (12-6), 42-33 on Jan. 26 for the first time since 2011.

St. Marys entered Sunday’s seeding selection on a three-game win streak and has two games remaining.

In Division IV action, Minster (16-2) earned its opening bye in the Wapakoneta District.

The Wildcats — who lost just their second game of the season on Saturday against No. 6 ranked Arlington — will play the winner of Ada and Hardin Northern at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Bath High School.

The Wildcats played Ada last season’s bracket in a sectional final where they beat the Bulldogs 51-45.

Staying in the bottom portion of the Wapakoneta District bracket, the New Bremen Cardinals (8-11) will open its sectional semifinal match against Waynesfield-Goshen (6-10) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Bath High School.

The winner of that game will play the winner of Ridgemont (15-6) and Lima Central Catholic at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 in a sectional final.

Heading to the top of the bracket, the New Knoxville Rangers (8-11) will play Lincolnview (10-8) in a rematch of last season’s sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Allen East High School.