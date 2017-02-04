Roughriders Finish 6th In WBL Championship

The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team finished sixth overall in the Western Buckeye League championship with a number of wrestlers finishing in the top four in their respected weight classes at Shawnee High School.

Wapakoneta finished atop the WBL standings with 185 points in the tournament, coupled with the Redskins’ 9-0 league record.

The Redskins coach Jason Rostorfer earned Coach of the Year honors.

Clayton Drummond finished as runner-up in the 108-pound weight class, getting pinned by Tristan Villarreal of Defiance.

In the 122-pound class, Parker Enoch finished third, defeating Van Wert’s Josh Dorsch in an 8-4 decision.

Tyler Miller took third in the 172-pound weight class, defeating Cordell Newman of Wapakoneta in a 5-3 decision in overtime.

Nicholas Myers finished fourth place in the 287-pound class, being pinned by Shawnee’s Bobby Grothjan.

Be sure to grab Monday's edition of The Evening Leader to read the full story on the WBL championship.