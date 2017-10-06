Roughriders Blank Wildcats

On a couple of occasions this season, St. Marys coach Doug Frye has preached about his team, 'taking care of our own house,' and referenced it again on Friday night.

And that statement holds true heading into next week.

After defeating Bath 49-0 in Friday's Western Buckeye League affair at Skip Baughman Stadium, if Frye's crew takes care of their own house next week against Celina — who defeated Wapakoneta 34-28 in overtime at Harmon Field — the Roughriders will clinch at least a share of the WBL title for a second straight season.

On Friday, the Roughriders (6-1, 6-0 WBL) scored on every offensive possession but two and the defense not only pitched a second consecutive shutout to the Wildcats (1-6, 0-6), but also helped in the scoring department with 14 points off turnovers while limiting the Bath offense to 32 total yards of offense.

Sean Perry started the scoring with a 34-yard TD run, followed by a Braeden Dunlap fumble recovery returned for a touchdown to spot St. Marys an early 14-0 lead with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter.

The Roughriders made it 28-0 when Bo Kuenning went around the left tackle from five yards out for his first TD run since his four-score performance against Van Wert on Sept. 8.

St. Marys forced a three-and-out on Bath's next possession, giving the Roughriders too much time to score, which they did in eight plays, culminated by a Shannon Fowler 9-yard rush — set up by a Drew Jacobs 42-yard punt return — for a 35-0 halftime lead.

The defense ended the night by completing its second straight shutout of Bath — the Roughriders also kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard in a 34-0 victory last season — and their first shut out since blanking Defiance on Oct. 14 of last season.

Next up is a date with Celina, the two top teams in the WBL standings. The last time the Riders won in Celina was in 2011.