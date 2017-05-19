Roughriders Advance To Regionals

After a weather delay to open day two of the Division II district meet, the St. Marys Roughriders leave Defiance with a number of athletes advancing to regional competition in Piqua next week.

The Roughriders’ 2016 state qualifier in senior Kelly Wilker is one meet away from being a two-time qualifier after winning the girls two-mile competition with a time of 11:43.38, breaking a personal best of 11:45.00.

Ally Angstmann will join Wilker after finishing as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.90, beating her prelim time from Wednesday of 17.30. Angstmann finished in seventh in the 300-meter version with a time of 51.34 with the top four times advancing.

In the girls field events, sophomore Brooklyn Price finished as a runner-up in the pole vault competition with a vault of 10-00.00 and will advance to Piqua next week.

In boys competition, Demarcus Fountain advanced in both the 100- and the 200-meter dashes on Friday. The senior sprinter ran a time of 11.43, beating his prelim time of 11.72, finishing as a runner-up in the 100-meter dash. Fountain took third in the 200-meter version with a qualifying time of 22.87, defeating his prelim time of 23.65 from Wednesday.

In the Roughriders’ relay teams, the quartet of Eric Spicer, Sean Perry, Austin Smith and Fountain advance with a fourth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.73. The Riders’ 4x200-meter relay team of the same quartet also advanced with a time of 1:34.43.

In field events, Seth Vorhees is making his first trip to regionals with a qualifying jump of 5-08.00 for third place.

St. Marys had additional athletes compete at districts on Friday, but did not advance to regionals.

The Roughriders girls 4x100-meter relay team of Price, Ally Will, Allison Jacobs and Angstmann finished in sixth place with a time of 53.80, with the top four times advancing. St. Marys’ 4x200-meter relay quartet of Jordan Egbert, Brooklyn Adams, Rebecca Dominguez and Will finished eighth (1:58.66).

Laura Wilker took 11th place in the one-mile competition with a time of 6:01.87.

Shania Jones finished in 10th place in the girls shot put event with a toss of 32-05.75, missing her chance to qualify to finals in the prelims by one inch.

In the boys competition, Kyle Lucas finished 18th place in the 800-meter prelim run (2:18.06). In the one-mile run, Tommy Mabry finished 15th (5:09.28) and Michael Jaros took 19th (5:12.57). In the two-mile run, Noah Tobin finished eighth with a time a 10:53.61 and Jordan Heitkamp finished 18th (11:30.09).

Perry missed qualifying by one spot in the boys high jump competition with a fifth place jump of 5-06.00.

Friday’s qualifiers join Austin Smith in Piqua next week as the Roughriders will bring more athletes to regional action than a season ago for the right to compete at state in two weeks.

Day one of the Division II regional meet is Thursday at 5 p.m. and day two will be Saturday at 11 a.m.