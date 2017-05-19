Roughriders Advance To Regionals

St. Marys' Kelly Wilker won the two-mile run in girls competition during day two of the Division II track and field district meet on Friday, advancing her to regionals next week.
Staff Writer
ST. MARYS, OH

After a weather delay to open day two of the Division II district meet, the St. Marys Roughriders leave Defiance with a number of athletes advancing to regional competition in Piqua next week.

The Roughriders’ 2016 state qualifier in senior Kelly Wilker is one meet away from being a two-time qualifier after winning the girls two-mile competition with a time of 11:43.38, breaking a personal best of 11:45.00.

Ally Angstmann will join Wilker after finishing as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.90, beating her prelim time from Wednesday of 17.30. Angstmann finished in seventh in the 300-meter version with a time of 51.34 with the top four times advancing.

In the girls field events, sophomore Brooklyn Price finished as a runner-up in the pole vault competition with a vault of 10-00.00 and will advance to Piqua next week.

In boys competition, Demarcus Fountain advanced in both the 100- and the 200-meter dashes on Friday. The senior sprinter ran a time of 11.43, beating his prelim time of 11.72, finishing as a runner-up in the 100-meter dash. Fountain took third in the 200-meter version with a qualifying time of 22.87, defeating his prelim time of 23.65 from Wednesday.

In the Roughriders’ relay teams, the quartet of Eric Spicer, Sean Perry, Austin Smith and Fountain advance with a fourth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.73. The Riders’ 4x200-meter relay team of the same quartet also advanced with a time of 1:34.43.

In field events, Seth Vorhees is making his first trip to regionals with a qualifying jump of 5-08.00 for third place.

St. Marys had additional athletes compete at districts on Friday, but did not advance to regionals.

The Roughriders girls 4x100-meter relay team of Price, Ally Will, Allison Jacobs and Angstmann finished in sixth place with a time of 53.80, with the top four times advancing. St. Marys’ 4x200-meter relay quartet of Jordan Egbert, Brooklyn Adams, Rebecca Dominguez and Will finished eighth (1:58.66).

Laura Wilker took 11th place in the one-mile competition with a time of 6:01.87.

Shania Jones finished in 10th place in the girls shot put event with a toss of 32-05.75, missing her chance to qualify to finals in the prelims by one inch.

In the boys competition, Kyle Lucas finished 18th place in the 800-meter prelim run (2:18.06). In the one-mile run, Tommy Mabry finished 15th (5:09.28) and Michael Jaros took 19th (5:12.57). In the two-mile run, Noah Tobin finished eighth with a time a 10:53.61 and Jordan Heitkamp finished 18th (11:30.09).

Perry missed qualifying by one spot in the boys high jump competition with a fifth place jump of 5-06.00.

Friday’s qualifiers join Austin Smith in Piqua next week as the Roughriders will bring more athletes to regional action than a season ago for the right to compete at state in two weeks.
Day one of the Division II regional meet is Thursday at 5 p.m. and day two will be Saturday at 11 a.m.

