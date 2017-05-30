Rockford Man Arrested

Authorities in Mercer County arrested a Rockford man on multiple charges for offenses committed this weekend.

On Monday, deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Coldwater, St. Henry and Celina police departments attempted to stop a car on Ohio 703 near Its It because the driver was wanted for a domestic violence incident that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Officials arrested Mitchell Dale Mullins, 41, of Rockford, who is currently charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OVI), domestic violence, resisting arrest and stop sign violation.

Mullens allegedly rammed his 2000 Lincoln car into the wall at a local bar and left the scene, the same location at which the earlier domestic occured. Mullens then got into another crash at Kozy Kampground before officers came in contact with him. His vehicle sustained heavy damage and was driving on three tires. Mullens was losing parts off his vehicle as he was driving, and it was reported that speeds never exceeded 15 miles per hour.

Officers with the Celina Police Department did use “Stop Sticks” on the Mullens' vehicle at U.S. 127 and Monroe Road, and the vehicle came to a stop in a private drive at that intersection. Mullens was found to be on his cell phone when he stopped, and then he stripped down to the point that he was wearing no clothing.

Mullens was taken into custody, but was able to slip out of his cuffs. When deputies and officers tried to re-cuff him, he resisted and was tazed. He was later transported to Mercer Health for medical clearance before being transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $750,000 bond (subject to 10 percent) by Celina Municipal Court Judge Scheer. This case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of additional charges. Mullins does have prior domestic violence convictions.