Riders Wrestle Past Redskins

For the first time in more than a decade, the St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team defeated Wapakoneta, taking down the Redskins 38-30 in a home opening Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The last time a Roughriders (1-0 WBL) team defeated Wapakoneta was on Dec. 19, 2006 where St. Marys finished 4-0 in a field of five schools.

The Roughriders were awarded 18 points off either voids or forfeits from the Redskins as Max Sell (113), Mason Saeler (152) and David Keller (195) won by a void and a forfeit. Keller won by a forfeit.

St. Marys took the early lead in Thursday’s match in the 120-pound weight class when St. Marys Clayton Drummond defeated Wapakoneta’s Caleb Hall in overtime, 10-6.

Drummond held a slim lead before losing it heading into the final round prior to overtime where the junior recovered to force overtime and eventually giving St. Marys a 9-6 lead.

Wapakoneta retook the lead when Keaton Elling (126) won by forfeit and Luke Beach defeated Parker Enoch (132) by a 6-3 decision to grab a 15-9 lead.

The turning point, however, in Thursday’s WBL dual match was in the 138-pound weight class when senior Austin Drummond pinned Wapakoneta’s Brennin Cooper to tie the match at 15-15.

From there, the Roughriders won their next two matches to jump out to a 12-point lead, 27-15, with six matches to go when Preston Wiechart (145) pinned Wapakoneta’s Jacob Schlesselman and Saeler won by forfeit as St.

Marys scored 18 consecutive points.

The Redskins closed their deficit when Elyjah Roa defeated Tommy Mabry (160) in a close 5-4 decision and Koleman Brown took down Noah Vogel (170), 6-3.

But the Roughriders won their next two matches, with Tyler Miller (182) dominating Wapakoneta’s Conner Barnett, 18-1 and Keller winning by a forfeit to push the Riders’ lead to 38-21, ensuring a St. Marys’ victory.

Senior Austin Giesige (220) dropped his decision to Wapakoneta’s Evan Kaeck, 4-2 and Nichols Myers (285) was pinned by Brenan Knueve to end the match.

On the young season, Keller leads all Roughriders wrestlers as he remains unbeaten.