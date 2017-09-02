Riders Win On Schlosser's Pick-Six

What a way to end a losing skid to yet another Western Buckeye League foe.

Unable to catch a breath for the final 16:03, the St. Marys Roughriders and Ottawa-Glandorf Titans traded blow after blow on both sides of the ball after stymying each other with a scoreless first half.



But no blow was bigger than when sophomore linebacker Ty Schlosser put the game away with a single play.

Leading by a slim 14-13 margin and after turning the ball over, Schlosser stepped in front of O-G’s quarterback Jaden Siebeneck pass in the flat, intended for all-Ohio receiver Richie Knowlton, turned on the jets for a 60-yard score and dagger in the Roughriders’ 21-13 WBL-opening victory against the Titans on Friday night.

“I was looking for a screen to No. 35 (Knowlton), I have been looking for that all game and that was an opportunity for me to get the ball and get a touchdown,” the sophomore said. “I was thinking touchdown. It was if I saw the play even before it happened. It was an out-of-body experience.”

The play left all on the St. Marys’ sideline in a high. One play ended a miserable seven-game losing skid that has seen O-G shut out the Roughriders twice and took the sole position of a WBL title away from them last season.

On Friday, Schlosser ended all that frustration.

The Roughriders scored first on their opening drive of the third quarter — after a Titans’ punt on their first possession — on a one-yard run by Sean Perry on third and goal.



The junior bounced off two tackles and stiff armed another would-be tackler to complete a 10-play, 63-yard drive to give St. Marys a 7-0 lead.

Both teams traded possessions, with the last drive being a fumble by Perry that was recovered by O-G to end the third quarter.

The Titans wasted no time using that change of momentum to their favor when Siebeneck found Knowlton on the first play of the final quarter for a 36-yard catch and run to tie the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, Braeden Dunlap returned Tristen Ball’s kickoff 91 yards to the house, giving St. Marys back its lead, 14-7 with 11:38 remaining.

After each team ended their next possession with a punt, O-G scored on an 11-play, 57-yard drive that culminated with a Siebeneck to Knowlton eight-yard TD pass with Ty Howell in coverage with 1:46 left in regulation.



But the Titans went for a two-point play instead of the extra point and failed to convert when Siebeneck’s pass was knocked down at the line of scrimmage to keep St. Marys’ lead intact.



After the ensuing kickoff to St. Marys, Dunlap fumbled two plays later, giving the ball back to O-G at its own 49 yard line as the Roughriders coughed the ball up for a fourth time — losing it three times.







On the Titans’ first play from scrimmage, however, Siebeneck’s pass was picked off in the flat by Schlosser, who went up field, cut across the middle and scored on the other side of the field to give the Riders a commanding 21-13 lead with 1:20 remaining after Vandever’s extra point was good.

For the full story on Friday's game, see a copy of Saturday's The Evening Leader.