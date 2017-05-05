Riders Weather Through Tourney

Day one of the Western Buckeye League tennis championship are the books and all but one group for St. Marys is in the backdraw bracket for losing its respected matches on Thursday.

Due to rain, the tournament — usually held at the University of Northwest Ohio campus — was moved indoors to the Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center. Due to the smaller court field — from nine to six — backdraw matches will be played at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at UNOH, weather permitting.

The lone Roughriders group that is not in the backdraw bracket was the Roughriders’ first doubles team of CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer. The St. Marys duo — penciled in as the No. 4 seed — defeated Van Wert’s Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Vanderhorst and Spencer will take on Max Jones and Danny Kenser of Shawnee on Saturday in the semifinal competition.

At first singles, No. 7 seed Cameron Dingledine breezed through his opening match, defeating Bath’s Jared Deitsch, 6-0, 6-0, but fell in his second match to Elida’s No. 2 seed Drew Samo, 6-0, 6-0, to move him into the brackdraw.

No. 5 seeded Jacob Grannan lost in his opening match on Thursday against Kenton’s No. 4 seeded Kenji Kobayashi, 6-4, 6-4 and St. Marys’ Josh Wingett at third singles lost to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kevin Recker, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

At first doubles competition, the Roughriders’ No. 2 seeded team of Michael Deitz and Evan Tennant lost to Elida’s Jacob Rameriz and Riley Creeps, 6-4, 6-3.