Riders Surpass Win Total From Last Season

The St. Marys Roughriders boys’ basketball team did something on Tuesday night that they have not done in almost two seasons.

Win three straight games.

With a much better showing at the free throw line on Tuesday, coupled with solid defense, the Roughriders also surpassed their win total of last season with a 48-43 non-league victory against Troy at Memorial High’s Murotech Court.

The last time a St. Marys team had won three straight games in a season was when the Roughriders made a run in the Division II postseason from Feb. 28-March 11 of 2015.

Overall, the Roughriders (6-6) have won four of their last five games after beginning the season at 2-5.

St. Marys opened the game with steady scoring as five different players scored at least two points, but in the second half, the Roughriders garnered 16 of their 25 second-half points from the free throw line.

Led by Derek Jay, who knocked down 14-of-15 from the charity stripe, the Roughriders had one player foul out for Troy (4-8) and another rack up four as St. Marys converted 18-of-20 free throws.



It was a much better showing than the 3-of-10 mark the Roughriders endured in Saturday’s win over Piqua and a 6-of-12 clip in a loss to Fort Recovery last week.

The Roughriders defense also kept Tory’s offense at bay with Ryan McClurg scoring a team-high 16 points and no other player scoring in double figures as the Trojans turned the ball over 12 times. The Roughriders limited Zach Reichelderfer to nine points on the night, he averaged 13 points coming in and Hayden Kotwica scoreless as he came in averaging 8.4 points per game.

Jay led the Roughriders with 28 points, followed by Jacob Grannan with eight points.



Drew Jacobs and Colin Clements both tallied four points and Ethan Mielke and Braeden Dunlap both contributed two points.

With Jay’s 28, he is now 23 points shy of reaching Damon Goodwin’s points mark of 1,190 points and 27 points behind the school’s all-time scoring leader in Mark Ashman with 1,194.

During the Roughriders’ three-game win streak, St. Marys’ opponents have a combined record of 12-18.