Riders Softball Loses Late Lead, Tennis Falls

Softball

Shawnee 8, St. Marys 6

Another early-game lead ends with another late-inning loss.

The St. Marys Roughriders softball team — poised to overcome their nine-run lead-turned-loss from Tuesday into a positive outing on Thursday — blew a five-run lead in what ended being an 8-6 Western Buckeye League defeat to Shawnee on Thursday.

St. Marys led 10-1 after three innings on Tuesday and saw the lead shrink until Van Wert tied the game in the seventh and won it in the eighth inning. On Thursday, the Riders (0-6, 0-3 WBL) led by as many as four — 5-0 — through three innings when Shawnee began to chip away, eventually taking an 8-6 lead in the sixth frame and never looking back.

Heading into the sixth inning with the Riders leading 6-4, the Indians scored all of their four runs on two-out hits, similar to the damage Van Wert did with their two-out hitting on Tuesday.

Raegan Wheeler began the inning with a single up the middle before the next two batters were retired. Going back to the top of the order, pitcher Madi Howell walked the next batter, but the turning point came when Laken George skied the ball to left field where Leigha Gilbert was settled, but the senior misplayed the ball, allowing both Wheeler and Brunner to score to tie the game.

Howell walked Wohlgamuth in the next at-bat and then surrendered a two-run triple by Alissa Stahler to give the Indians an 8-6 lead.

The Roughriders tallied three runs on Indians' starter Molly Bollinger in the opening inning and two more in the second to chase Bollinger off the circle.

Alyssa Alexander hit a single and Lexi Fowler was hit by a pitch to put two runners on and just one out. After Howell hit into an infield fly, Peyton Grant plated Alexander with a two-out double, advancing Fowler to third.

Avrie Rasenor scored in Fowler with an RBI single and Gilbert cashed in Grant with her own RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Howell drove in Alexander and Fowler in the second frame to push St. Marys' lead to 5-0.

Shawnee pulled within one in the top half of the fourth.

Wohlgamuth led the inning with a solo shot to get the Indians on the board.

The next three Shawnee batters reached base, with Morgan Golden driving in a run and Megan Spainhower driving in another run to make it 5-3.

Brunner grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning, but Knight scored before the runner was out for another run.

Alexander belted a solo home run to left field to lead off the home half of the fourth to extend the Roughriders lead to 6-4.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 2

Northmont 6, Minster 1

CLAYTON — The Minster Wildcats softball team dropped a 6-1 decision to Northmont on Thursday in a non-conference match.

Taylor Homan scored the lone run off a single by Danielle Barhorst. Homan began the second inning with a leadoff double and scored to tie the game at 1-1.

The Wildcats left 10 runners on base on Thursday, including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning when the Wildcats trailed 5-1 at the time.

Northmont scored in the opening frame and took the lead for good with a two-run third frame and added two more runs in the fourth and a single run in the sixth.

Jenna Poeppelman took the loss for Minster allowing six on runs on eight hits, while striking out two batters.

Baseball

Coldwater 9, New Knoxville 6

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers baseball team had the Coldwater Cavaliers on the ropes Thursday evening with a 5-0 lead through three innings, but Coldwater had a late rally to defeat the Rangers 9-6 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Last season the Cavaliers destroyed the Rangers 25-0 in five innings, but it was much different this season and it started in the bottom of the first inning.



With one out, Brandon Puckett laced a single to center and Mick Topp followed with a double to left. Both runners came home to score when Nathan Timmerman reached on an error at third base and advanced to second on the error.

Corey Kuck drew a walk and both runners hooked up on a double steal and both runners scored on a single off the pitchers glove by Jonah Lageman to make the score 4-0.

Jake Blitch did the job on the mound as he worked six innings giving up six runs, four earned on 10 hits. He struck out five and walked two. In five of the six innings he pitched a Coldwater runner got to third, but Blitch only allowed one run.

New Knoxville added another run in the third inning.

With one out, Tinnerman reached on a hit batter and Kuck singled to center. Lageman reached on a fielder’s choice hit with Tinnerman going to third where he scored on a double steal eith Lageman stealing second and Timmerman stealing home.

Coldwater started their comeback with a run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning to make the score 5-4.

St. Marys 5, Shawnee 4

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Roughriders baseball team snapped their six-game losing skid by defeating Shawnee 5-4 on Thursday in Western Buckeye League action.

The victory is also the first win in league play this year by the Roughriders (3-8, 1-3 WBL)

Henry Spencer picked up the win for the Riders in four and one-third of an inning pitched, allowing four earned runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four batters on 86 pitches`. Evan Vogel picked up eight-out save.

The Roughriders got four of their five runs in the top half of the third inning and added one more in the fourth.

The Indians did their damage in the fifth frame when they scored all of their runs, but Vogel limited the Indians to just one hit and three base runners the rest of the way.

Drew Jacobs was the lone batter for St. Marys to record two hits as he batted 2-for-3 at the plate, with a run and an RBI double.

Mitchell Pendleton, Austin Hollandsworth, Derek Jay and Will Spencer each drove in a run with a base hit.

New Bremen 5, Marion Local 4

Delphos St. John’s 4, Minster 3

Boys Tennis

Shawnee 5, St. Marys 0

The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team lost their first Western Buckeye League match of the season, falling to Shawnee 5-0 on Thursday night.

In singles competition, Cameron Dingledine lost 6-1, 6-0 and Jacob Grannan dropped his second singles match, 6-4, 6-0.

At third singles, Josh Wingett fell, 6-1, 6-2.

At doubles play, CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer lost their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-1 and the duo of Evan Tennant and Michael Dietz lost their match, 6-3, 6-2.

The Roughriders will travel to Kenton to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday.