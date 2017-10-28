Riders Reign in the Rain

Even when there is little to play for — since St. Marys earned a postseason berth and claimed a division title — there is still always something to play for in every game.

Finishing in a perfect 9-0 in Western Buckeye League play since their last state title in 1993, the Roughriders not only shut out archrival Wapakoneta, but they also knocked the once-dominating Redskins out of the postseason with their 10-0 victory at Harmon Field.

Like the weather on Friday, when it rains, it pours, and everything is falling into place for St. Marys as they begin a new journey in their second straight playoff season.

With the Roughriders defense — the league's top unit — all St. Marys needed was 10 points on offense — off a Sean Perry 13-yard TD run in the first quarter and a Gabe Vandever 20-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Redskins used six plays to go 26 yards, down to St. Marys' 28 when Erb was flushed outside the pocket to his right as he found what he thought was an open Collin Goulet before Sean Perry appeared and picked the ball off in the corner of the endzone to end Wapakoneta's season.

Now the playoffs officially begin for St. Marys after becoming the first Roughriders team to finish 9-0 in the WBL since 1993 and the first team to defeat Wapakoneta at Harmon Field since 2009.

The Roughriders also redeem themselves after winning on Friday. The last time St. Marys stepped on Harmon Field, the Redskins crushed any hope of the Riders making to the postseason with a 47-6 beat down to end the 2015 season.



