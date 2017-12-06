Riders Power Past Thunderbirds

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 40, Lima Central Catholic 23

With their post players in early foul trouble for a second straight game, the St. Marys Roughriders relied on their depth, outscoring Lima Central Catholic 30-11 in the first and third quarters combined to lead them to a 40-23 non-league girls basketball win on Tuesday.

Will, Schmitmeyer and Lauren Cisco, along with Sydney Cisco, powered the Roughriders’ offense with post players Makenna Mele and Madi Howell in foul trouble early in the first and third quarters.

St. Marys was tied with LCC, 4-4 when Schmitmeyer nailed a 3-pointer to give her team the lead for good and begin 10-2 run to end the opening quarter for the Roughriders.

With a 20-14 halftime lead — as St. Marys scored just six points in the second quarter — Lauren Cisco and Schmitmeyer each made a bucket, with a Mele shot sandwiched in between to push the Riders’ third-quarter lead to 26-14 as part of a 6-0 run to open the second half.

And before being sent to the bench for picking up her third foul at the 1:51 mark, Howell made her presence known by scoring all of her seven points in less than a two-minute span as well as scoring the Riders’ next seven points to push their lead to 35-17 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

The senior has made an impact early for the Riders in just her fourth varsity game of her career. In last week’s win against New Knoxville, the Riders’ bench player racked up 14 points and was a major factor in the paint to neutralize the Rangers’ best post player. On Tuesday, she made quick work to push the Riders away from LCC.

Meanwhile, the St. Marys defense forced 11 third-quarter turnovers, scoring 10 points off those turnovers and limiting the Thunderbirds to just five points, nine in the second half and 3-of-15 shooting from the field.



The only concern after opening the season with three wins in the first four games are the fouls that Mele and Howell have racked up. Both fouled out in the win against New Knoxville and both collected three fouls through the first three quarters on Tuesday.







New Knoxville 50, Houston 31



NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers used a strong second half to defeat Houston, 50-31 in a non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday at the Barn.

The Rangers (2-2) trailed 23-21 at the half, but ended the game by outscoring the Wildcats 29-8 in the second half, including nine of of 15 points by Erin Scott in those final 16 minutes. Morgan Leffel also scored nine of of 14 points in the second half as both Scott and Leffel combined for 18 of the Rangers' 29 second-half points.

Aside from scoring 29 points in the second half, New Knoxville did not allow Houston to reach the foul line as the Wildcats saw the charity stripe just once al game.

Scott led the Rangers with her 15 points, followed by Leffel's 14 and Megan Jurosic with 11 points.

Tasia Lauth scored six points, Samantha Trego contributed three points and Tayler Doty made one free throw.







Minster 35, Fort Loramie 26



MINSTER — In a game with little offense, the Minster Wildcats used a 20-4 second-quarter run to catapult them to a 35-26 non-conference girls basketball victory against Fort Loramie, despite a comeback attempt by the Redskins.

As the second quarter began, both teams tallied points to make the score 10-9, but then it was the Wildcats for the rest of the quarter.

In the next two minutes, Minster went on a 9-0 run to expand its lead to 17-9 causing Fort Loramie to call timeout with 5:51 left in the first half.

Demaris Wolf came out of the timeout drained a 3-pointer as part of the Wildcats' 20-4 run to push the score to 37-9. The Redskins' lone basket by Gephart with one minute left in the half gave the Wildcats a 29-11 score at the half.

Both teams exchanged baskets to open the second half, but neither team scored again until the Redskins went on a 6-0 run in the last two minutes to end the quarter trailing 30-17 as Fort Loramie's defense limited the Wildcats to two third-quarter points.

Fort Loramie added a basket by Taylor Raterman in the first minute of the final quarter to cut the lead to 11. A basket by Marissa Meiring and a 3-pointer from Gephart closed the score to within five, 30-24, with four minutes left in regulation as the Redskins used a 7-0 run to get back into the game.

Minster, however, ended the contest on a 5-2 run to put the game away, with four points coming courtesy of Taylor Kogge.





Junior High Girls Basketball



7th Grade St. Marys 47, Celina 25



8th Grade St. Marys 54, Celina 8



In their home opener, the St. Marys Roughriders junior high girls basketball teams defeated rival Celina on Tuesday night at Memorial High School.

The seventh grade girls team defeated the Bulldogs 47-25 to claim their first victory of the season, while the Riders eighth grade team handed Celina a 54-8 defeat.

Cora Rable paced the seventh grade Riders team with 16 points — including a apir of 3-pointers.

Halle Huston came out on fire in the second half scoring all 13 of her points, while Morgan Hesse tallied eight points and Amelia Ankerman added five points. Rounding out the scoring was Karlie Lucas and Bailey Snyder with two points each and Renee Sweigart with a free throw.

The eighth grade team improved to 2-0 on the season as eight girls scored, led by Kendall Dieringer's 19 points which included three 3-pointers.

Noey Ruane followed with nine points while Kelly Grannan had eight points. Scoring six points each were Macy Turner and Karsyn McGlothen.

Makenzie Lindeman had three points, Lydia Will had two points, and Elena Menker added a free throw.

Boys Basketball

Anna 99, New Bremen 90



NEW BREMEN — Heading a 43-37 lead, the New Bremen Cardinals boys basketball team was outscored 62-47 in the second half and overtime, leading to a 99-90 non-conference victory for Anna on Tuesday at New Bremen High School.

Limited to just eight free throws made on 12 attempts, the Rockets reached the foul line 35 times, making 21 of them in the second half, accounting for one-third of Anna's offense in the second half and overtime as three Cardinals fouled out in the game. New Bremen made 12 shots at the foul line in the second half and overtime, but also missed nine shots in the process, proving to be the difference in the final score.

Grant Hoehne led the way for the Cardinals with a career-high 30 points, including 16 of them in the second half and overtime.

Nolan Bornhorst followed with 26 points and Bryce Blickle tallied 10 points for the Cardinals.

Avery Powers contributed six points, Koby Paul and Brandon Heitkamp added five points and Jacob Rindler scored four points.



Andrew Bowers and Luke Vonderhaar both chipped in with two points.