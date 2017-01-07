Riders Outscore Bearcats 23-8 In 4th For Win

The Roughriders finally got that second scorer.

At least for one night.

Jacob Grannan scored a team-high 26 points, with 14 of them in the fourth, as St. Marys outscored Spencerville 23-8 in the final period for a 63-57 non-league win on Saturday.

The night before when the Roughriders dropped a 54-47 decision to Shawnee with no other Roughrider scoring more than five points other than leading scorer Derek Jay with his 24, the Roughriders got some relief with Grannan.

The senior scored more points on Saturday than he did on Friday in the first half with six points. Then Grannan got hot by pouring 20 points on Spencerville in the second half.

The Bearcats got most of the offense from Dakota Prichard (11 points), Biley Croft (7 points) and Gary Schrolucke (12 points) and led 37-24 at the half.

After three quarters, facing a 49-40 deficit, Grannan tallied his 14 points and Jay scored seven as the two combined to score 21 of the Riders' 23 points in the fourth quarter for just their second win in the last six games.