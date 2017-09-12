Riders Girls Fall To Shawnee, AP Releases Football Poll

Girls Soccer

Shawnee 2, St. Marys 0

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Offensive struggles reared its head again on Monday, but St. Marys Roughriders coach Seth Hertenstein still believes his girls outplayed Shawnee despite a 2-0 Western Buckeye League loss to the Indians, the Riders’ second shutout loss this season.

“As long as we keep on playing like we did here, the loss is not going to mean much,” the fourth-year coach said. “Any team we play, and I bet if we play them (Shawnee), again it will be a different outcome. I am confident that we are the better team tonight, but didn’t it matter because they had a couple of opportunities and they put them away.

“They deserve the win, but when you outplay your opponent and you come out with a 2-0 loss, it’s tough to swallow, but hopefully we can build from here.”

And with the loss to Shawnee, coupled with an Elida loss Defiance, four teams are jammed at 2-1-0 in the WBL, with Wapakoneta on top of the standings three games into the league season.

The Roughriders had their opportunities in the first half on Monday.

The Indians started the opening minutes with three quick shots on goal, but from the 27:30 mark of the first half to the 19:35 clip — 7:55 — the Riders collected five shots on goal against Shawnee’s Grace O’Connor, but to no avail.

The closest the Roughriders (2-2-1, 2-1-0 WBL) came from scoring was when Josie Bowman shot the ball from the middle of the field at the 12:59 mark, looking as if the ball was going to go over O’Connor’s head into the goal, but the junior keeper leaped up and punched the ball over the net to keep the game scoreless.

With the Riders’ missed opportunities, the Indians capitalized, as they got on the board with 1:45 left in the first half when Alaina Behnke received the ball off a deflection and shot the ball past St. Marys’ keeper Aliya Patterson for a 1-0 lead.

Shawnee took the commanding 2-0 lead at the 30:59 clip of the second half from Bella Fusillo as the Shawnee defense limited the Roughriders to four shots on goal in the second half, all from Bowman — who has yet to score a goal this season.

Boys Golf

Defiance 216, St. Marys 218

The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team played its final home golf match of the season on Monday at Northmoor Golf Course against Defiance, where they fell to the Bulldogs in a fifth-score playoff.

Both teams tied at 170-170, but Defiance defeated the Riders (4-5 WBL) on a fifth score playoff, 48-46.

Leading the way for St. Marys was senior Jill Schmitmeyer who fired a 37 in her final home match as a Roughrider. Clay Quellhorst carded in a score of 41 which included an eagle score 3 on the par 5, 11th hole.

Austin Boley carded a 45, and Reese Sweigart came in with a 47, which also included an eagle, 3, on the 11th hole.

Other scores were Grant Harris (48) and Zach Micheal (49).

The Roughriders junior varsity team shot 222, led by Alex Kreischer with a 45.

Michael Baldwin (55), while Konnor Houston (59), Zach Steva (63), Jevin Nagel (67), Alex Mauter (73) and Zach Drummond (76) all competed on Monday.

The Riders will compete in the Jordan Moeller Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

New Knoxville 188, Marion Local 219

MINSTER — The New Knoxville Rangers boys golf team won their first Midwest Athletic Conference dual match of the season, beating Marion Local, 188-219, on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Ray Newton led the way for the Rangers (2-9, 1-7 MAC)with a 44, followed by a score of 46 from Nathan Tinnerman.

Minster 173, Fort Recovery 203

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated Fort Recovery, 173-203 in a Midwest Athletic Conference dual match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Joseph Magoto led the way for Minster (6-1, 4-1 MAC) with a medalist score of 39, followed by Ethan Lehmkuhl with a 42.

Adam Knapke and Grant Koenig both chipped in a nine-hole score of 46.

Grant Voisard (49) and Logan Lazier (50) also competed for the Wildcats.

Fort Recovery’s Harrison Kaup led the Indians with a 43.

Minster will play Parkway on Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 1, New Knoxville 0

LIMA — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team fell to Lima Central Catholic, 1-0 in a Western Ohio Soccer League affair.

Keeper Nathan Merges made seven saves on goal for the Rangers (3-3-0, 2-2-0 WOSL). New Knoxville had seven shots on goal compared to eight shots from LCC, who scored the lone goal of the game in the second half.

The Ranges will host Ada on Sept. 19.

Volleyball

Ottoville 3, New Knoxville 1

OTTOVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team fell to Ottoville, 25-20, 16-25, 19-25, 29-31 in a non-conference volleyball match on Monday.

Tayler Doty led the way for the Rangers (5-4) with 16 kills and a team-high 27 digs, followed by Tasia Lauth's team-high 20 kills at the net.

Caitlin Lammers produced 11 kills and two solo blocks, while Faith Homan had 20 digs and Carly Fledderjohann recorded 58 assists.

The Rangers will host Delphos St. John's for a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match on Thursday.

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the first weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati St. Xavier (7) 3-0 187

2, Cleveland St. Ignatius (11) 3-0 183

3, Stow-Munroe Falls (1) 3-0 96

4, Lakewood St. Edward 3-0 87

5, Canton Mckinley 3-0 81

6, Toledo Whitmer (1) 3-0 80

7, Cincinnati Elder 3-0 69

8, Dublin Coffman (1) 3-0 67

9, Kettering Fairmont 3-0 66

10, Centerville 3-0 55

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 36. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34. 13, Springfield 29. 13, Thomas Worthington 29. 15, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 25. 16, Massillon Perry 24. 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 12. 17, Cincinnati Sycamore 12.

DIVISION II

1, Cincinnati La Salle (12) 3-0 175

2, Avon (1) 3-0 150

3, Cincinnati Anderson (3) 3-0 116

4, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)3-0 106

5, Cleveland Benedictine (1) 3-0 95

6, Medina Highland 3-0 81

7, Youngstown Boardman (1) 3-0 67

8, Grafton Midview 3-0 64

9, Columbus Mifflin 3-0 57

10, Sidney 3-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bedford (1) 43. 12, Barberton 35. 13, Hudson 31. 14, Wadsworth (1) 22. 15, Akron Hoban (1) 21. 16, Columbus Walnut Ridge 18. 16, Ashtabula Lakeside 18. 16, Sylvania Northview 18. 19, Amherst Steele 14. 20, Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III

1, Trotwood-Madison (8) 3-0 176

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 3-0 118

3, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 3-0 110

4, Clyde (4) 3-0 102

5, St. Francis DeSales (1) 3-0 90

6, Sandusky 3-0 86

7, Tallmadge (1) 3-0 81

8, Franklin (1) 3-0 80

9, Granville 3-0 72

10, Canfield (2) 3-0 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Columbus Marion-Franklin 47. 12, Medina Buckeye 35. 13, Dover 25. 13, Jackson 25. 15, Parma Padua 23. 16, New Philadelphia 19. 17, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17.

DIVISION IV

1, Steubenville (15) 3-0 192

2, Perry (1) 3-0 138

3, Germantown Valley View 3-0 119

4, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 3-0 116

5, Poland Seminary (1) 3-0 97

6, Clinton-Massie (2) 3-0 72

7, London 3-0 60

8, Cincinnati Wyoming 3-0 55

9, Bloom-Carroll 3-0 54

10, Shelby 3-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Newark Licking Valley 32. 12, Wauseon (1) 31. 13, New Concord John Glenn 27. 13, Girard (1) 27. 15, Oberlin Firelands 25. 16, Struthers 24. 17, Waverly 22. 18, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 14. 19, St. Marys Memorial 12.

DIVISION V

1, Pemberville Eastwood (7) 3-0 161

2, Canfield S. Range (3) 3-0 118

3, Anna (2) 3-0 117

4, Wheelersburg (4) 3-0 109

(tie), Liberty Center (2) 3-0 109

6, Gahanna Academy (1) 3-0 81

7, Chesapeake 3-0 78

8, Genoa Area 3-0 63

9, Portsmouth West (1) 3-0 62

10, Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 31. 12, Jamestown Greeneview 22. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 18. 13, Marion Pleasant (1) 18. 15, Camden Preble Shawnee 16. 16, Wickliffe 14. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 14. 16, Milan Edison 14.

DIVISION VI

1, Marion Local (14) 3-0 168

2, St. Henry 3-0 145

3, Creston Norwayne (6) 3-0 136

4, Kirtland (1) 3-0 114

5, Mogadore 3-0 107

6, Carey 3-0 79

7, Shadyside 3-0 46

8, Smithville 3-0 45

9, Sarahsville Shenandoah 3-0 43

10, Coldwater 1-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Liberty-Salem 37. 12, Nelsonville-York 29. 13, Mechanicsburg 28. 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19. 14, Fort Recovery 19.

DIVISION VII

1, Minster (9) 3-0 169

2, Dalton (4) 3-0 150

3, Cuyahoga Heights (3) 3-0 125

4, Danville (2) 3-0 118

5, Leipsic 3-0 94

6, Convoy Crestview 3-0 81

7, Norwalk St. Paul (2) 3-0 71

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 2-1 48

9, Defiance Ayersville 3-0 43

10, Windham 3-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sycamore Mohawk 29. 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29. 13, Zanesville Rosecrans 26. 14, Racine Southern 25. 15, Edgerton (1) 22. 16, Vienna Mathews 21. 17, Delphos St. John's 18. 18, Sidney Lehman 14. 19, Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Division 4 OHSVCA Coaches Poll

Week 1

1 NEW BREMEN (14) 273

2 ST PAUL (NORWALK) (12) 268

3 ST HENRY (5) 250

4 LEIPSIC 145

5 MARION LOCAL 96

6 FORT RECOVERY 94

7 OTTOVILLE 91

8 DALTON 81

9 BUCKEYE CENTRAL 75

10 COLUMBUS GROVE 47

11 ARLINGTON 43

12 FORT LORAMIE 39

13 SOUTHERN LOCAL 39

14 JACKSON CENTER (2) 30

15 RUSSIA 28

16 ST JOHN’S (DELPHOS) (1) 26

17 FRANKLIN MONROE 24

18 NOTRE DAME 24

19 LEHMAN CATHOLIC 23

20 NEW RIEGEL 22

20 CAREY 22