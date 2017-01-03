Riders Drop Game To Indians

St. Marys Roughriders girls’ basketball coach Nikki Miars has preached the importance of her team playing solid defense in order to win.

But when the offense is shooting just 24 percent from the field, creating defensive rebounds and turning them into points for the opposing team, there is not much that defense can do, as was the case on Tuesday as the Roughriders suffered their fifth loss in their last eight games after a 60-44 defeat to Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

Against non-league foes, the Roughriders have lost four of their last six games.

St. Marys shot 13-of-54 from the field, a 24 percent clip, including a 6-of-25 shooting in the first half.

The Indians opened the game with a 6-0 lead until two Quincy Rable free throws at the 6:06 mark of the opening quarter put the Roughriders on the board. However, it took St. Marys until the 4:02 mark to claim its first basket of the game and pull within two, down 8-6.

Fort Recovery ended the first eight minutes on an 8-2 run as St. Marys went 1-of-5 from the field with a pair of turnovers in the final seven possessions.

That 10-point first-quarter deficit buried the Roughriders the rest of the way. St. Marys only trailed 38-32 in the next three quarters.

The Riders’ offense mustered just two buckets from the field in the second quarter as they entered the locker room tying their largest halftime deficit of the season, 35-21.

In the third quarter, the Riders defense only allowed eight shots from the field and forced eight turnovers to slightly close the gap to 45-32, but the Indians went on a pair of runs in the final frame, including six points in the first four possessions and nine points in six possessions midway through the fourth to keep St. Marys at bay.

Makenna Mele led the Roughriders with 14 points, followed by Shania Taylor with 10. Foul trouble limited Sydney Cisco to seven points. She committed her fourth foul in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

