Riders Dominate Celina

It took the Celina Bulldogs girls' basketball team until the 4:37 mark of the second quarter to score their first points of the Thursday's Western Buckeye League match — a full 11:23 into the game.

By then, the St. Marys Roughriders had racked up 18 points and forced 18 turnovers on the Bulldogs — just a microcosm of Thursday's 61-18 blowout victory for the Riders.

The victory on Thursday — the second straight overall and third straight in WBL action — was the first win against Celina since a 52-40 win on Jan. 13, 2011.

And St. Marys owned the night from the tip-off in order to break that streak.

The Roughriders outscored Celina 16-0 to open the first quarter — forcing turnovers in the Bulldogs' final nine possessions of the quarter — led 27-4 at the half and forced more turnovers (39) in the game than points allowed (18).

On senior night, the trio of Shania Taylor, Quincy Rable and Makayla Koch were on full display as the threesome scored 29 points, collected 13 rebounds and took the ball away nine times.

It was as if the Roughriders were taking candy from a baby.

Six of those steals went to the 5-foot-3 Koch — who was a thorn in the Bulldogs' side — scoring all of her six points off turnovers and facing guarding Celina's weak ball handling guards throughout the game.

Eight Roughriders scored at least two points on the night, led by Taylor's 16 points. She moved into ninth place on St. Marys' all-time scoring list with 935 points, passing Annie Raymond and sits one point shy of eighth behind Liz Krugh.

Freshman Lauren Cisco followed with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the arc. Makenna Mele finished with 10 points and Rable added seven points and six boards.