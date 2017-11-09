Riders Dominate All-WBL Teams

Eight players were named First-Team in the all Western Buckeye League team, which was announced Thursday morning.

Guard Tyler Miller, tackle Garrett Lauth, center Mitch Seewer, running back Sean Perry, defensive end Bo Kuenning, defensive linemen Austin Giesige and Reed Aller and linebacker Jackson Harris were each named first-team honors for the WBL champion St. Marys Roughriders.

Perry was also named first-team as a defensive back.

Senior defensive back Drew Jacobs earned the team’s alone second-team recognition.

Tight end Wyatt Barhorst, tackle Skyler Koester, kicker Gabe Vandever and running back/defensive back Braeden Dunlap were each named honorable mention.

Lauth was also named the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Aller was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Head coach Doug Frye was named the Coach of the Year as the Roughriders finished the WBL season undefeated for the first time since 1993 and will play in a Division IV, Region 14 semifinal against Shelby on Friday at Marion Harding High School.

Miller, Lauth, Koester and Seewer paved the way for an offense that averaged 37.5 points per game and a league-best 323.9 rushing yards per game.



As a running back, Perry wore his No. 7 jersey well, replacing last season’s WBL Back of the Year in Eric Spicer, with a team-high 1,136 rushing yards on 162 carries and eight touchdowns, the second-most on the team. Perry finished third in the league in rushing yards.

On defense, Perry racked up a ninth-most 100 tackles to go along with three interceptions and one fumble recovery.







Kuenning finished the regular season with 54 tackles in his first and only season as a defensive end.

Three-year starter Giesige began the season as the team’s middle linebacker, but excelled as a defensive tackle one year removed from a torn ACL with 72 tackles on the season. Aller finished the regular season with 49 tackles.







In his second year as a starter, the linebacker/edge rusher Jackson led the team with 120 tackles, fourth-most in the WBL and one interception that he took back for a pick-six against Elida.

Also a three-year stater, Jacobs accumulated 55 tackles to go along with two interceptions.

Barhorst had one catch for six yards during the season, but did grab two touchdown catches in the Roughriders’ quarterfinal win against Highland last week.

Vandever ended the regular season 5-of-7 in field goals and a perfect 46-of-46 in PATs. Vandever missed his lone PAT in last week’s postseason game.

Dunlap racked up 527 rushing yards on 66 carries and two touchdowns as a running back and ranked sixth on the team in tackles with 66 to go along with one interception and two fumble recoveries. Dunlap also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in week two’s match against Ottawa-Glandorf.

It is the fifth time the veteran coach has been named COY by the league, with the other three times being 2016, 2008, 2004 and 2003.