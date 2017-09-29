Riders Beat Celina On Bowman's PK

Girls Soccer

St. Marys 1, Celina 0

In a season where the St. Marys football and tennis program’s are enjoying successful seasons and setting new records in their respected sports, the Roughriders girls soccer team had their own moment on Thursday.

For the first time since 2008, when that Roughriders team advanced all the way to the regional tournament, this St. Marys squad has something it can compare with that ‘08 team.

They both beat Celina.

A penalty kick by Josie Bowman — one of six seniors on the team who has never had the chance to beat the “Carp” — represented the lone goal scored in a 1-0 Western Buckeye League victory and represents the largest win in the program’s recent history.

“I have never been so nervous in my life and I knew that I was either going to make the game or make it a heck of a lot harder (on the team),” the senior said as she celebrated the victory with her teammates. “I really had to just be confident before I took it (the shot) because the nerves kicked in.

“I knew I had to take this one for the team and I had to step up.”

The win is especially special to Bowman — who found vindication the moment her kick sailed past Celina’s keeper Kennedy Henry — who missed last season’s WBL matchup due to a red card she received the game before.

The Bulldogs mustered just five shots on goal as St. Marys’ young defense, anchored by underclassmen Ally Will, Jacqlyn Mines, Ciann Geren, Avrie Raneor and Tabby Knous, kept any Celina attack at bay once Bowman scored the go-ahead goal.

Volleyball

St. Marys 3, Elida 0

ELIDA — The St. Marys Roughriders volleyball team swept Elida, 25-3, 25-22, 25-12 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday.

Thursday’s victory marks the third straight and fifth in the last six matches for the Roughriders (6-8, 3-2 WBL)

Danielle Bertke led St. Marys with 11 kills, followed by nine kills produced by Makenna Mele and four kills from Sam Ackroyd and Madi Howell.

Howell also finished with four aces and 11 assists.

Aaleyiah Williams recorded four aces and Abbie Young collected three assists, while Piper Slone tallied 10 digs.

The Roughriders freshmen and junior varsity teams also won, 2-0.

New Bremen 3, Coldwater 2

NEW BREMEN — It was a state-like atmosphere Thursday evening at New Bremen as two state ranked teams battled for supremacy in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Going into the matchup, the undefeated Coldwater Cavaliers have not lost a set going 33-0, but the New Bremen Cardinals ended that streak and also defeated the Cavaliers in the process in five sets, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11.

The win also pits New Bremen in a four-way tie for first place in the MAC standings.

Coldwater seemed to grab the momentum in the match as the Cavaliers won the fourth set 25-19, but the Cardinals (14-1, 5-1 MAC) got that momentum back as they began the fifth set.

Coldwater served the first two points of the set, but the Cardinals gained three straight serves from Macy Puthoff to grab a 4-2 lead. Both teams traded points until the score was tied at nine-all.

Paige Jones served two straight points and Puthoff served an ace before Coldwater (15-1, 5-1) regained the serve. Following a Cardinals timeout, Jones slammed home a kill to give New Bremen the 15-11 win and the match.

Versailles 3, New Knoxville 0

VERSAILLES — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team fell to Versailles, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday.

Tasia Lauth produced seven kills, followed by six kills from Tayler Doty.

Faith Homan dished out 13 digs and Carly Fledderjohann collected 18 assists for the Rangers (7-8, 2-4 MAC).

Marion Local 3, Minster 1

MARIA STEIN — The Minster Wildcats dropped a Midwest Athletic Conference match against Marion Local in four sets, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 25-27 on Thursday.

Paige Thobe led the Wildcats (5-7, 1-5 MAC) with 11 kills, two aces, three blocks and two digs.

Taylor Hoying and Taylor Kogge with produced nine kills, while Brooke Wolf collected 36 assists.

Danielle Barhorst finished with six kills and 15 digs and Emily Stubbs racked up a team-high 28 assists.

Boys Golf (Division II Sectional)

OTTAWA — The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team ended its 2017 season at the Country Acres Golf Course in a Division II sectional tournament on Thursday in Ottawa.

St. Marys finished with an eighth-place team score of 370, led by Clay Quellhorst and Reese Sweigart's top team scores of 91. Grant Harris followed with a 92.

Ontario won the tournament with a top team score of 330, led by Marc Wilkins Jr.'s score of 80. Fellow Western Buckeye League teams of Bath (333) and Kenton (344) also advanced as the top three teams move on to districts next week.

As for individuals, Upper Sandusky's Brett Montgomery was the medalist with a score of 77 to advance to districts next week, followed by Bryan's Case Hartman (78), Ottawa-Glandorf's Austin Radcliff (78) and WBL Player of the Year Jared Hernandez of Van Wert (83).

For the Roughriders, Austin Boley finished with a 96 and Zach Michael ended his high school career with a 98.

Team scores

1. Ontario 330; 2. Bath 333; 3. Kenton 344; 4. Bryan 348; 5. Upper Sandusky 356; 6. Paulding 359; 7. Coldwater 368; 8. St. Marys 370; 9. Van Wert 375; 10. Elmwood 378; 11. Ottawa Glandorf 392; 12. Fostoria 455.

Division III Sectional

LIMA — No local teams are golfers advanced to the Division III district tournament after falling short in the sectional round at the Colonial Golfers Club Course outside of Lima on Thursday.

Minster was the closest from advancing, finishing fourth place overall with a score of 347, led by Grant Voisard's 18-hole score of 85.

New Bremen and New Knoxville both finished in eighth place with a team score of 380.

Spencerville (322), St. Henry (338) and Delphos St. John's (344) each advanced to districts. Qualifying as individuals were Perry's Logan Dray with a medalist score of 74, Lincolnview's Reece Farmer with an 82 and Parkway's Mason Baxter with his score of 85, defeating Voisard in a one-hole playoff.

The Wildcats also had scores from Logan Lazier (86), Grant Koenig and Joseph Magoto (88) and Adam Knapke (89).

Leading the way for the Cardinals was Cole Hemmelgarn, who carded in a score of 92, followed by Ezra Ferguson with a score of 95.

Devon Thieman finished with a 96, followed by Tyler Leichliter with a 97 and Derek Bergman with a 99.

Sam Anspach led the Rangers with a top score of 88, followed by Ray Newton's score of 90.

Ben Lammers (97), Jack Bartholomew (105) and Nathan Tinnerman (114) each competed in their last golf match for New Knoxville.

Team scores

1. Spencerville 332; 2. St. Henry 338; 3. Delphos St. John's 344; 4. Minster 347; 5. Parkway 358; 6. Lincolnview 358; 7. Lima C.C. 360; 8. New Bremen 380; 9. New Knoxville 380; 10. Perry 381; 11. Arlington 385; 12. Marion Local 394; 13. Fort Recovery 399; 14. Jefferson 401.

Boys Soccer

New Knoxville 4, Lincolnview 0

VAN WERT — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team defeated Lincolnview, 4-0 in a Western Ohio Soccer League affair on Thursday.

Ben Lammers, Zach Davis, Chris Covert and Joseph Baende each recorded one goal for the Rangers (5-6, 4-3 WOSL), who recorded their second shutout of the season.

Keeper Ryland Dyrness tallied four saves, including a PK save.

With the victory on Thursday, New Knoxville eclipses their win total from last season and has the most wins in a year since notching six in 2008.

St. Marys 1, Sidney 1

Cross-Country

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals boys and girls cross-country teams swept the Cardinal Invitational on Thursday, led by Alayna Thieman and Ezra Ferguson.

The freshman Theiman won yet another race, leading New Bremen again with the top time of 20:25.01. Four Cardinals finished with the top four times in Andrea Heitkamp for second (21:10.51), Teresa Lane for third (21:20.59) and Carson Wyatt for fourth (21:50.85).

The senior Ferguson finished with the top time of 17:23.22 for the Cardinals boys team.

Hunter Waterman followed with a time of 17:42.45, Sam Rutschilling for fifth (18:12.70) and Landin Boyle for sixth (18:16.26).

New Knoxville was led by Zach Privette’s eight-place time of 18:33.56.

The Rangers girls team was led by Abby Maggi’s 18th-place time of 23:19.76.

Girls team scores

1. New Bremen 18, 2. Marion Local 47, 3. Ansonia 80, 4. New Knoxville 103.

Boys teams scores

1. New Bremen 23, 2. Marion Local 57, 3. New Knoxville 74, 4. Ansonia 75.