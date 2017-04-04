Riders' Bats Still Struggling

Gage Schenk had a chance to do what his teammate Joel Roediger did the night before, hurl a no-hitter.

And he almost did it.

A no-hit threat that lasted into the sixth, Schenk’s complete-game performance on the mound combined with a six-run sixth inning at the plate propelled the Wapakoneta Redskins to a 7-0 Western Buckeye League opening-win against St. Marys on Tuesday night.

Trying to replicate Monday’s no-hit gem, the Redskins (6-2, 1-0 WBL) starter almost matched Roediger pitch-for-pitch, facing a no-hitter through five innings.

With one out in the sixth, St. Marys’ Ethan Rose broke the no-hitter with a single to short. Schenk allowed another hit off Drew Jacobs to give the Roughriders (2-3, 0-1) a threat with two on and one out, but Schenk got Austin

Wilker and Mitch Pendleton to groundout to keep the shutout intact. Schenk retired the side four times on Tuesday as he finished his complete-game effort with just three hits, no runs, one walk and 10 strikeouts on 88 pitches.

Aside from another solid performance on the mound, the bats heated up on a cool, brisk evening with a six-run sixth frame.

With a 1-0 lead on leadoff hitter Maddux Liles’ single and score on a Manny Vorhees’ sacrifice fly, the Redskins took off. Six of the first seven batters reached base for Wapakoneta, beginning with a Vorhees walk off St. Marys’ freshman starter Henry Spencer.

RBI hits from Bubba Miller, Noah Ritchie and Liles pushed the Redskins’ lead to 7-0 and chased Spencer off the mound in five and one-third innings.

Spencer finished with five earned runs on five hits, three walks and one strikeout for the Riders.

For St. Marys, the issue is getting the bats warmed up during the cold spring weather. In the last two games, the Roughriders have mustered one run on seven hits and have scored just one run or fewer in four of five games this season.